Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 02, 2021

Govt withdraws SC appeal against LHC decision to allow Shehbaz to travel abroad

Haseeb BhattiPublished June 2, 2021 - Updated June 2, 2021 12:30pm
This file photo shows Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/File
This file photo shows Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/File

The federal government on Wednesday withdrew its appeal in the Supreme Court against the Lahore High Court's (LHC) May 7 decision to grant PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif conditional permission to travel abroad for his medical treatment.

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan informed the court that the government was withdrawing its appeal as Shehbaz had decided to take back his petitions against the government in the high court. The apex court subsequently disposed of the petition.

In May, the LHC had granted conditional permission to Shehbaz to travel abroad for medical treatment. However, when the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly attempted to leave the country on May 9, he was stopped by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) which cited "procedural hiccups". On May 17, the interior ministry placed the opposition leader's name on the no fly-list.

Responding to the developments in court, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the government's appeal in the apex court was no longer necessary as Shehbaz's name had been placed on the Exit Control List and he had withdrawn his petition from the high court.

During today's hearing, a two-judge Supreme Court bench, comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, took up the Ministry of Interior’s appeal against the high court order.

Justice Ahsan remarked that the high court did not give the attorney general's office adequate time to file a reply. "Was Shehbaz's Sharif's plea fixed for hearing according to the system?" he questioned.

The high court registrar replied that it was decided that a decision on the objection would be taken during the hearing. The objection was filed at 9:30am and the case was heard at 11:00am, he said.

To this, Justice Ahsan observed that the government's counsel was given only 30 minutes to prepare. "In the past year, how many cases were heard at 12pm on a Friday?" the judge asked.

He further observed that the LHC did not even ask which list Shehbaz's name had been added to. He questioned whether such a "general order" could be issued.

Shehbaz had initially filed a contempt of court petition against the officials of the interior ministry and immigration staff. However, the LHC registrar did not entertain the plea, saying that contempt petitions did not fall in the categories of cases permitted to be instituted during the enforcement of Covid-19 related restrictions.

Therefore, Shehbaz’s legal team had moved a civil miscellaneous application, urging the court to get its May 7 order implemented.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Muslim-Jewish ties
02 Jun 2021

Muslim-Jewish ties

Financial problems often led the Arabs to seek Jewish cooperation.
Defeated by data
Updated 02 Jun 2021

Defeated by data

In a culture where the value of empiricism is not quite believed, the truth is what the powerful say it is.
Redefining Pak-US relations
Updated 02 Jun 2021

Redefining Pak-US relations

We need to be extremely clear about our interests and priorities when negotiating the terms of the relationship.
Revisiting PK-326
01 Jun 2021

Revisiting PK-326

Questions remain about Murtaza Bhutto’s role in the 1981 hijacking.

Editorial

Draconian media law
Updated 02 Jun 2021

Draconian media law

Clause after clause in the proposed law is illustrative of the authoritarian mindset that underlies it.
02 Jun 2021

Delaying AJK polls

A NEEDLESS controversy is being dredged up over the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The PML-N and ...
02 Jun 2021

Karachi street crime

OVER the past few decades, Karachi has witnessed grotesque violence, including targeted killings, political, ethnic...
Tax revenues
Updated 01 Jun 2021

Tax revenues

Any serious effort to raise taxes anticipates wide-ranging reforms, especially making direct tax regime robust, people-friendly.
01 Jun 2021

Census controversy

WHILE the Council of Common Interests may have approved the controversial 2017 census in April of this year, Sindh...
01 Jun 2021

Cry for help

THE fact that desperation born of extreme poverty can drive parents to murder their own children should shake the...