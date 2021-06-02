Sialkot AC transferred a month after Ramazan Bazaar episode

SIALKOT: The Punjab government has transferred Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf and posted her at Pind Dadan Khan (Jhelum district) with immediate effect a month after derogatory treatment meted out to her by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

The SACM had humiliated Sonia Sadaf publicly during her visit to Ramazan Bazaar near Jinnah Stadium on May 2 last ostensibly over the assistant commissioner’s failure to receive Ms Awan. A video of the special assistant humiliating the officer went viral on social media.

Sources said the AC’s transfer from Sialkot was the result of Ms Awan’s annoyance with the officer after this incident. They said Ms Awan also expressed her displeasure over seeing substandard fruits on sale and also took notice of an old woman’s complaint about unavailability of sugar there. She told the officer that it was her duty to check everything happening over there and this was what she was paid for.

AC Sonia Sadaf did not respond to the calls by this correspondent to seek his version.

