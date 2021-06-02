Dawn Logo

Sialkot AC transferred a month after Ramazan Bazaar episode

A CorrespondentPublished June 2, 2021 - Updated June 2, 2021 08:57am
In this file photo, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is seen scolding AC Sonia Sadaf at a stall for ‘poor quality of fruit’. — DawnNewsTV Screengrab/File
In this file photo, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is seen scolding AC Sonia Sadaf at a stall for ‘poor quality of fruit’. — DawnNewsTV Screengrab/File

SIALKOT: The Punjab government has transferred Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf and posted her at Pind Dadan Khan (Jhelum district) with immediate effect a month after derogatory treatment meted out to her by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

The SACM had humiliated Sonia Sadaf publicly during her visit to Ramazan Bazaar near Jinnah Stadium on May 2 last ostensibly over the assistant commissioner’s failure to receive Ms Awan. A video of the special assistant humiliating the officer went viral on social media.

Sources said the AC’s transfer from Sialkot was the result of Ms Awan’s annoyance with the officer after this incident. They said Ms Awan also expressed her displeasure over seeing substandard fruits on sale and also took notice of an old woman’s complaint about unavailability of sugar there. She told the officer that it was her duty to check everything happening over there and this was what she was paid for.

AC Sonia Sadaf did not respond to the calls by this correspondent to seek his version.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2021

Comments (4)
Maverick
Jun 02, 2021 09:18am
The process of recruitment of civil service officers and the unbridled power they wield is a legacy of our colonial past. Sooner we get rid of it the better it is. A person is serving health secretary and next day he assumes the charge of education secretary and few moths later he becomes head of LDA or NHA. Anachronism of worst kind. Biggest hurdle to the development of the country
Recommend 0
Amir Shah
Jun 02, 2021 09:18am
Here we go again, political big wigs continue to play with lives of civil servants, PM IK please take notice and reign in your advisors for humiliating the civil servants and their irresponsible behavior.
Recommend 0
AIJAZ GUL
Jun 02, 2021 09:21am
A soft warning in private would have been suficient.As for receiving the advisor , this is useless formality. This means simply waste of time. Ms. Firdaus Awan should have known this by now.
Recommend 0
Syed Irfan
Jun 02, 2021 09:35am
Shame on the Punjab government.
Recommend 0

