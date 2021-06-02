Dawn Logo

Terrorists won’t be allowed to destabilise peace efforts: Bajwa

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentPublished June 2, 2021 - Updated June 2, 2021 07:46am
Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said the army will make all possible efforts to achieve an enduring peace for sustainable socio-economic development of Balochistan. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
QUETTA: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said the army will make all possible efforts to achieve an enduring peace for sustainable socio-economic development of Balochistan.

During a visit to Corps Headquarters here on Tuesday, Gen Bajwa said terrorists would not be allowed to destabilise peace efforts.

He said all-out efforts should be made to assist the Balochistan government in ensuring law and order in the province. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief praised officers and men for their dedicated efforts, continued vigilance and high morale.

Earlier on his arrival, Gen Bajwa was received by Corps Commander Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali and given a briefing on the security situation, operational preparedness and border management, including fencing along the borders with Afghanistan and Iran.

The army chief was briefed on the socio-economic initiatives undertaken by the army with the support of the Balochistan government as well as the efforts being made for capacity enhancement of law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2021

