Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 01, 2021

'This is a revolution,' says Asad Umar at launch ceremony of locally processed PakVac Covid-19 vaccine

Dawn.comPublished June 1, 2021 - Updated June 1, 2021 07:44pm
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar speaks during a ceremony in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar speaks during a ceremony in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Tuesday that the first locally processed coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan was nothing short of a revolution, adding that that while vaccines were in high demand all over the world, the Chinese-produced ones were "the most preferred" in Pakistan.

He made these remarks while addressing the launch ceremony of the locally processed 'PakVac' vaccine in Islamabad.

The PakVac vaccine has been developed by China's state-run pharmaceutical company Cansino and is being brought to Pakistan in a concentrated form, where it is packaged at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad. Cansino was the first Chinese vaccine to have undergone clinical trial in Pakistan and was administered to around 18,000 people.

The company's interim efficacy results of a multi-country trial, which included Pakistan, showed the vaccine had a 65.7 per cent efficacy in preventing symptomatic coronavirus cases and a 90.98pc success rate in stopping severe infections.

In the Pakistani subset, the efficacy of the vaccine at preventing symptomatic cases stood at 74.8pc and 100pc at preventing severe disease.

Addressing the ceremony on Tuesday, Umar said that Pakistanis actually preferred the Chinese-manufactured vaccines over those manufactured in Western countries, adding that people actually asked for the Chinese vaccines to be administered to them when they came to vaccination centres. “We also need to promote PakVac as it is produced by us,” he said. "This is a revolution."

He congratulated the health teams in Pakistan, along with their Chinese partners who assisted in setting up the vaccine packaging process.

Without naming India, Umar said that a country in the region had suffered greatly due to a dearth of oxygen, adding that good decisions required an assessment of one's capacity.

“In the first wave of coronavirus that Pakistan faced, patients who required oxygen were facing difficulties but the situation was brought under control [by the time] the third wave hit us.”

“We then tried to bring about improvements in the system and launched a Covid response mechanism which is unprecedented in the country. Moreover, health projects worth Rs100 billion are being launched to address issues in the sector.”

Expressing his gratitude to the Chinese authorities, the federal minister said that "we also take inspiration from China and our prime minister also gives their example again and again. It is heartwarming the way China has supported us, as always.”

Earlier speaking at the ceremony, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan stressed the need for developing a centralised health data centre, adding that though health is a devolved subject, some decisions needed collective consent.

“We have seen the NCOC take some key decisions and all the provinces were taken into the loop before proceeding further.”

The premier's assistant, in a tweet, also congratulated the NIH team on the development, saying "this is a milestone in the journey to achieve self-reliance".

PakVac or CanSinoBio?

Last week, Dawn reported that health authorities were considering reverting to using the name CanSinoBio after initially printing PakVac on the first batch of vaccines packaged in Pakistan.

The report came to light when the packing of 120,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine was underway at the NIH.

“Though the name PakVac was used for the first batch, there has been a change of mind and the vaccine would be called CansinoBio as the Chinese are sensitive about the names of their products,” he said.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zyan
Jun 01, 2021 07:32pm
It should be termed as "locally filled " ..It is not really manufactured in Pakistan..cos Pakistan has no BSL-3 level bio Lab to make vaccines.Pakistan is just importing in bulk from China and filling in vials in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Nirmal
Jun 01, 2021 07:36pm
Chinese Vaccination most preferred in Pakistan. Does the People of Pakistan had any chance. Trail were conducted, some of the vaccines are in their third phase trail. Nearly all of them were donated. Please stop making people fool.
Reply Recommend 0
realistic
Jun 01, 2021 07:37pm
nothing to be proud off. Credit goes to USA and UK for coming up with first vaccine for Covid, rest of the countries copied including China
Reply Recommend 0
Concerned
Jun 01, 2021 07:38pm
It is not locally developed. It is a packaging of ChinaVac. This government is crossing the boundaries of disinfomation.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 01, 2021 07:43pm
Great move and wonderful news.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Electoral reforms
01 Jun 2021

Electoral reforms

There is no proof that the PR system gives good governance.
More lethal than the virus
Updated 01 Jun 2021

More lethal than the virus

The belief in the end of the world can come with a fridge full of delicacies or it could show up with nuclear-tipped missiles.
Unpacking the message
Updated 01 Jun 2021

Unpacking the message

Whatever "oppositioning" has to be done will take place on the floor of parliament and for this the PDM needs the PPP.
Testing times
Updated 31 May 2021

Testing times

For the PTI government the challenge is perhaps greater.

Editorial

Tax revenues
Updated 01 Jun 2021

Tax revenues

Any serious effort to raise taxes anticipates wide-ranging reforms, especially making direct tax regime robust, people-friendly.
01 Jun 2021

Census controversy

WHILE the Council of Common Interests may have approved the controversial 2017 census in April of this year, Sindh...
01 Jun 2021

Cry for help

THE fact that desperation born of extreme poverty can drive parents to murder their own children should shake the...
PML-N’s dilemma
Updated 31 May 2021

PML-N’s dilemma

For now, Shehbaz Sharif’s narrative appears to be gaining traction both inside his party and outside.
31 May 2021

Broken planet

SHORTLY after taking office, Prime Minister Imran Khan planted a deodar sapling in Haripur to inaugurate his...
31 May 2021

Olympics uncertainty

THE Tokyo Olympic Games, set to commence on July 23, have drawn major controversy since last year. Uncertainty still...