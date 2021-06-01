No change in prices of petroleum products

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday kept the prices of petroleum products unchanged for next 15 days.

“The prime minister has decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products as they were on May 17th, 2021,” the petroleum ministry announced.

The government has not increased the prices since April 16, and maintained them by adjusting sales tax and petroleum levy so that there is no corresponding increase in the prices of essential items and maximum relief is provided to the common man.

As such, the ex-depot price of petrol and HSD would remain unchanged at Rs108.56 and Rs110.76 per litre, respectively. Likewise, the ex-depot price of kerosene oil and LDO would stay unchanged at Rs80 and Rs77.65 per litre, respectively.

Ogra had recommended an increase in the price of HSD by Rs4.36 per litre but the government reduced the petroleum levy to about Rs4.50 per litre from Rs8.86. Ogra had worked out a couple of paisa adjustments in kerosene and light diesel and no change in petrol price.

The government had already collected higher than targeted revenue on petroleum products through petroleum levy in the nine months of the current fiscal year. Therefore, it was comfortable with minor adjustments in the petroleum levy.

