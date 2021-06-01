Dawn Logo

4 soldiers martyred, 8 injured in terrorist attacks in Balochistan

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished June 1, 2021 - Updated June 1, 2021 08:45am
Four soldiers were martyred and eight others injured in two attacks in Balochistan on Monday night, the Inter Services Public Relations said.
Four soldiers were martyred and eight others injured in two attacks in Balochistan on Monday night, the Inter Services Public Relations said. — File

KARACHI: Four soldiers were martyred and eight others injured in two attacks in Balochistan on Monday night, the Inter Services Public Relations said.

The ISPR release further said that at least four terrorists were killed and eight others injured in one of the incidents.

An FC post near Pir Ismail Ziarat in Quetta was targeted by the terrorists, leading to an exchange of fire which continued for some time. According to the ISPR, “4-5 terrorists [were] killed while 7/8 are injured. During exchange of fire 4 brave FC soldiers embraced shahadat while 6 soldiers got injured.”

In the second incident, the terrorists targeted an FC vehicle with an improvised explosive device at Turbat, leaving two FC soldiers injured.

The ISPR said that such cowardly acts by “inimical elements backed by anti-state forces and HIAs cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan”.

Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives, it added.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2021

Jun 01, 2021 08:53am
Disgraceful, desperate, failing India.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 01, 2021 08:54am
And then the Indians wonder where their money is leaking. Every Baloch stands with Pak Army.
Reply Recommend 0

