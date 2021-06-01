Vaccination certificate must for travel to GB

RAWALPINDI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a new travel advisory for Gilgit-Baltistan and Skardu bound tarvelers.

According to the advisory, the travelers above the age of 50 would only be permitted to board aircraft after they have a valid vaccination certificate.

The aim to issue a fresh Covid-19 advisory for passengers was to ensure safe tourism in Pakistan subject to observance of stringent health protocols and SOPs.

The restriction will be effective from June 1.

Given the ongoing national immunization drive, passengers between 30 and 50 year of age not holding valid vaccination certificates may be allowed to board flight to Gilgit-Baltistan after producing a negative PCR test result conducted within the 72 hours prior to scheduled time of travel.

The CAA said this interim dispensation will cease to exist on July 1.

The CAA said the foreign tourists, mountaineers and trekkers on flight to Gilgit-Baltistan will continue to ensure compliance with all relevant Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Locals and residents of Gilgit-Baltistan will be exempted from the above laid out requirements as regards air travel to the above mentioned destinations.

The CAA has directed all airline operators to ensure implementation of fresh Covid-19 guidelines for safe tourism in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2021