Pakistan, Kuwait to boost ties: Rashid

APPPublished June 1, 2021 - Updated June 1, 2021 08:03am
Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad speaks to reporters at the Pakistani embassy in Kuwait City on May 31. — AFP
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday met his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Thamer Al-Salem Al-Sabah along with a delegation and discussed with him matters of mutual interest and security affairs.

Both sides agreed to cement relations at the ministry level.

While thanking the Kuwaiti minister for restoration of visas, including the family and business visas, for Pakistani citizens, Mr Rashid said it was a longstanding issue.

Members of a number of families have not seen their love once for decades due to visa restrictions, according to a news release.

Mr Rashid said the cordial gesture would help boost trade and tourism between the two countries. He said labour class in Pakistan was very hard working and would play an important role in development of Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti minister said contacts between citizens from both sides should enhance and ties be further strengthened.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in response to media queries, said Pakistan greatly appreciated Kuwaiti cooperation and a mechanism was being chalked out for export of human resource in various fields from Pakistan.

Pakistan and Kuwait had fraternal ties, firmly rooted in shared faith and values, he said, adding that the bilateral relationship was marked by growing cooperation in diverse fields.

The FO said the Pakistani businessmen residing in other Gulf countries could avail online visa facilitation for entry into Kuwait.

Fastrack
Jun 01, 2021 08:06am
Amazing work. We Pakistanis and PMIK make an extremely resilient team.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 01, 2021 08:07am
Congrats to all Pakistanis. No wonder disguised Indians (Emads etc) keep losing sleep here.
Reply Recommend 0
Illyas
Jun 01, 2021 08:40am
Sheikh Saab wears mask improperly.
Reply Recommend 0

