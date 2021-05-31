Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 31, 2021

Sindh governor lambasts KE chief over unannounced load shedding

Imtiaz AliPublished May 31, 2021 - Updated May 31, 2021 09:03pm
K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi (R) meets Sindh Governor Imran Ismail (L) at the Governor House on Monday. — Photo by author
K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi (R) meets Sindh Governor Imran Ismail (L) at the Governor House on Monday. — Photo by author

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday expressed anger over the "continued unannounced load shedding" in the metropolis and directed the K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi to immediately resolve the issue.

The governor had summoned the chief of KE — the utility company responsible for power supply in the city — following reports of increasing outages in the city. During the meeting, Ismail directed the KE CEO to "personally supervise" matters related to load shedding in Karachi and "immediately resolve the "complaints of citizens, a statement issued by the Governor's House said.

During the meeting, Ismail also phoned Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar and stressed the need to improve the load shedding situation in the metropolis and ensure better functioning of the K-Electric.

Azhar issued directions to the KE CEO during the call as well, the statement said.

Earlier this month, several areas in Karachi faced prolonged power outages after a high-tension transmission line of 220KV tripped, affecting the supply of electricity to the associated grids.

The power supply was restored by the evening.

Loadshedding policy

Citizens from different areas of the metropolis have been complaining of several hours of load shedding every day as the weather remains hot and humid.

KE has around 2.5 million consumers and hundreds of thousands of them face load shedding on a daily basis. But a spokesperson for KE had earlier told Dawn that the company's load shedding policy was a "well-thought-out and considerate strategy for the citizens of Karachi".

He said: "K-Electric’s Segmented Load Shed (SLS) policy divides feeders based on their loss profile, which is determined by the T&D [transmission and distribution] losses and recovery ratios in any particular area."

Read: Punishing entire areas for crime of a few

In February, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had warned KE of "consequences" if people of Karachi suffered loadshedding in summer.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
SHAHID SATTAR
May 31, 2021 09:20pm
If only we could believe in the drama of either you or your party or any other past rulers lambasting the KE present owners? After all, the recipient hands are obliged to perform acts only for the benefit of the public while they privately apologies for their actions taken just to obtain public support.
Reply Recommend 0
fida
May 31, 2021 09:29pm
KE spokesperson is not telling the truth. I live in Platinum Society Garden West Karachi. for 2 continuous night we did not have electricity for 3 hours, besides that at least 2 load shedding's takes place daily.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Associations and mafias
31 May 2021

Associations and mafias

Seen from one angle, the story of associational politics is a story of protecting and extracting economic and political rents.
Attempt to gag
Updated 31 May 2021

Attempt to gag

A draconian new media law is in the offing.
Jews & Muslims
Updated 30 May 2021

Jews & Muslims

It is not beneficial to the Palestinian cause to conflate Jews with Israel.

Editorial

PML-N’s dilemma
Updated 31 May 2021

PML-N’s dilemma

For now, Shehbaz Sharif’s narrative appears to be gaining traction both inside his party and outside.
31 May 2021

Broken planet

SHORTLY after taking office, Prime Minister Imran Khan planted a deodar sapling in Haripur to inaugurate his...
31 May 2021

Olympics uncertainty

THE Tokyo Olympic Games, set to commence on July 23, have drawn major controversy since last year. Uncertainty still...
30 May 2021

Turning the corner?

FINALLY, some light at the end of the tunnel. New cases of Covid-19 are falling in Pakistan, clocking in at 2,455 on...
30 May 2021

Balochistan violence

THE authorities have justifiable reason for their growing concern about the law and order situation in Balochistan....
Protecting journalists
Updated 30 May 2021

Protecting journalists

THE passage of The Sindh Protection of Journalists and other Media Practitioners Bill, 2021, by the provincial...