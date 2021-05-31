Dawn Logo

Govt aiming to inoculate enough people to not impose restrictions on Eidul Azha: Asad Umar

Dawn.comPublished May 31, 2021 - Updated May 31, 2021 06:34pm
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar briefs the media after a NCC meeting in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Monday that the government aimed to inoculate as many people as possible by July, which would enable it to not impose difficult restrictions at the time of Eidul Azha.

Addressing a media briefing after a session of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), Umar said that seven million vaccines had been administered in Pakistan so far with 5.2m to 5.3m people vaccinated and the eventual goal by the year's end was to reach 70m people.

"According to our figures, more than 7m vaccine doses have been administered and some 5.2 to 5.3m people are included in this who have been vaccinated," he said.

The federal minister said the target by the year's end was to inoculate 70m people across Pakistan with a particular emphasis on achieving vaccination rates at a sufficiently high level in June and July so that strict and difficult restrictions would not be required before Eidul Azha as had been placed on Eidul Fitr.

He added that the federal government had arranged more than 10m vaccines for this with much more to follow. "Just in the month of June we will have more than 10m vaccines and then in July a further 10m," he said, adding that availability of vaccines had now been ensured despite it still being a issue in some countries.

"The NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre) has worked in coordination with the provinces and the provinces have considerably increased their capacity at vaccination centres," said the federal minister, crediting it as the reason behind Pakistan's inoculation boost from a few hundred at the start to 383,000 administrations the day before yesterday.

"We want to more than double this figure," said Umar, while stressing the need to further increase vaccination capacity in the provinces and federal territories due to complaints regarding extended waiting times in some vaccination centres of urban centres.

