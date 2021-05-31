Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 31, 2021

Israel, UAE sign tax treaty to boost economic cooperation

ReutersPublished May 31, 2021 - Updated May 31, 2021 07:54pm
Israeli Finance Minister Israel Katz and UAE Finance Minister Obeid Humeid al-Tayyar sign the tax treaty on Monday. — Photo courtesy Israel Katz Twitter
Israeli Finance Minister Israel Katz and UAE Finance Minister Obeid Humeid al-Tayyar sign the tax treaty on Monday. — Photo courtesy Israel Katz Twitter

Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a tax treaty on Monday, Israel's Finance Ministry said, describing the move as a spur to business development between the countries after they normalised relations last year.

The UAE finance ministry said in October that it had reached a preliminary agreement with Israel on avoiding double taxation.

The tax convention, once ratified by ministers and parliament this year, will be Israel's 59th and go into effect on Jan 1, 2022.

It is the first tax treaty reached in the wake of Israel's normalising relations with the UAE and Bahrain last year. In parallel, Israel has moved to improve ties with Morocco and Sudan.

The treaty is based primarily on the OECD model, Israeli Finance Minister Israel Katz said in a statement, adding that it “provides certainty and favourable conditions for business activity and will strengthen economic ties” with the UAE.

Under the agreement, tax deductions, dividends and royalties are capped.

Read: Land of wine and honey? Israeli settlers export to UAE, to Palestinian chagrin

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said the treaty will enable significant promotion of investment and trade that will help both countries' economies.

Since a normalisation deal was signed last September, Israeli and Emirati banks and other companies have signed cooperation deals, while also establishing direct flights.

The normalisation has, however, created tensions with other Muslim states, especially in the backdrop of the recent Israeli violence in Palestine.

Read: Muslim states slam Israel — and each other’s ties to it

In a meeting of the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) earlier this month, diplomats criticised each other at different points over ties to Israel.

“The massacre of Palestinian children today follows the purported normalisation,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in the meeting. “This criminal and genocidal regime has once again proven that friendly gestures only aggravate its atrocities.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also joined Zarif in criticising the normalisation, though Israel maintains diplomatic ties with Ankara.

“There are a few who have lost their moral compass and voiced support for Israel,” he said. “If there are half-hearted statements within our own family, how could we criticise others? Who will take our words seriously?”

Mideast Ties
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
A
May 31, 2021 07:57pm
How shameless they can be
Reply Recommend 0
LG-SYR
May 31, 2021 07:58pm
Wonderful news. This is called fantastic foreign policy, wow!
Reply Recommend 0
Boris
May 31, 2021 08:02pm
As long as these royal family dictators remain in power, the Muslim world can never progress.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
May 31, 2021 08:18pm
Simply, Shame on you UAE
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
May 31, 2021 08:19pm
UAE types of countries is real killers of palestinis
Reply Recommend 0
KJ
May 31, 2021 08:23pm
UAE is being progressive. It is about time that Pakistan learns something from this.
Reply Recommend 0
HumanBeing
May 31, 2021 08:44pm
"How disgraceful you want to be" UAE: Yes
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Associations and mafias
31 May 2021

Associations and mafias

Seen from one angle, the story of associational politics is a story of protecting and extracting economic and political rents.
Attempt to gag
Updated 31 May 2021

Attempt to gag

A draconian new media law is in the offing.
Jews & Muslims
Updated 30 May 2021

Jews & Muslims

It is not beneficial to the Palestinian cause to conflate Jews with Israel.

Editorial

PML-N’s dilemma
Updated 31 May 2021

PML-N’s dilemma

For now, Shehbaz Sharif’s narrative appears to be gaining traction both inside his party and outside.
31 May 2021

Broken planet

SHORTLY after taking office, Prime Minister Imran Khan planted a deodar sapling in Haripur to inaugurate his...
31 May 2021

Olympics uncertainty

THE Tokyo Olympic Games, set to commence on July 23, have drawn major controversy since last year. Uncertainty still...
30 May 2021

Turning the corner?

FINALLY, some light at the end of the tunnel. New cases of Covid-19 are falling in Pakistan, clocking in at 2,455 on...
30 May 2021

Balochistan violence

THE authorities have justifiable reason for their growing concern about the law and order situation in Balochistan....
Protecting journalists
Updated 30 May 2021

Protecting journalists

THE passage of The Sindh Protection of Journalists and other Media Practitioners Bill, 2021, by the provincial...