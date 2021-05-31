Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 31, 2021

Journalists, rights bodies condemn move to take TV anchor Hamid Mir 'off air'

Dawn.comPublished May 31, 2021 - Updated May 31, 2021 08:38pm
Veteran journalist Hamid Mir has reportedly been "sent on leave". — AFP/File
Veteran journalist Hamid Mir has reportedly been "sent on leave". — AFP/File

Journalist bodies and human rights organisations on Monday condemned the move to take veteran journalist and TV show host Hamid Mir "off air".

Mir told BBC Urdu he had been informed by the Geo News management that he would "not go on air on Monday" to host his five-days-a-week show Capital Talk.

Although there was no official comment from Geo News, sources from the channel's management confirmed to Dawn.com that Mir has been sent on forced leave for some time.

The TV channel's administration had earlier confirmed the same to BBC Urdu, which quoted officials as saying that Mir would not host his talk show from Monday (today) and that "he has been sent on leave for some time".

The management said Mir was still associated with the Jang Media Group; another anchorperson has reportedly been asked to host the programme in place of Mir for now.

Mir, the longtime host of the popular Capital Talk, had just days earlier delivered a fiery speech in Islamabad calling for accountability for repeated assaults on journalists in the country. He was speaking at a protest against the recent attack on journalist and YouTuber Asad Ali Toor.

"The management asked me to either explain or refute the speech outside the [National] Press Club," Mir told BBC Urdu, adding that he asked in return "Who is asking you for this?"

"I told them if they arrest the persons who attacked Asad Toor then I am ready to apologise, let alone issue an explanation," the journalist said.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, meanwhile, without addressing Mir or Geo, tweeted in the evening that the government had nothing to do with the internal decisions of organisations.

"Broadcasters themselves decide which programme they have to broadcast and what its team will be," said Chaudhry, adding that all institutions were responsible for devising their policies under Article 19 of the Constitution.

'Family threatened'

Earlier in the day, as reports started circulating that Mir would no longer host his show, the anchor via a tweet said that a ban would be "nothing new for me".

"I was banned twice in the past. Lost jobs twice. Survived assassination attempts but cannot stop raising voice for the rights given in the Constitution. This time I am ready for any consequences and ready to go at any extent because they are threatening my family," he wrote, refraining from naming anyone.

While talking to BBC, Mir alleged that his wife and daughter had been threatened, while his brother had been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in some old case.

Dawn.com has made repeated attempts to contact Mir for a comment.

'Fascist tactics'

As the news continued to make rounds on social media, condemnations by rights bodies followed, including from the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Amnesty International South Asia and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) — all of which were shared by Mir on his official Twitter account.

PFUJ strongly condemned the "ban" on Mir, saying: "The Geo management should let the journalist fraternity know what prompted them to take such a decision within 72 hours of Hamid Mir's speech in front of the National Press Club on Friday where he condemned non-democratic forces for lodging attacks on media persons and Asad Toor."

The body, in a statement, termed the move an attack on the freedom of expression and press.

"First journalists are attacked and when media persons protest against such attacks, the government employs fascist tactics to silence them," it said, warning of protests outside Geo offices if Mir's show was not "restored".

Amnesty International South Asia said the "punitive action of taking [Mir] off the air following a speech at a protest calling for accountability for an attack on [Toor] severely undermines the responsibility media outlets and authorities have to protect free speech in an already repressive environment".

"Censorship, harassment and physical violence must not be the price journalists pay to do their jobs," it stressed.

Mir "must be allowed to resume his professional duties immediately and the threats against him investigated", urged HRCP.

"That Mr Mir has been promptly silenced and his family allegedly threatened is now a tipping point for freedom — and one that will not be resolved through the optics of law-making in the shape of the long touted and heavily criticised journalists' protection bill," it said in a statement.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz too criticised the decision, saying banning Mir's programme's was "not the solution but giving rise to further difficulties and problems for oneself".

"It will not extinguish the fire but add inflame it further. But who can explain?" she tweeted.

Protest against attack on journalist

Toor was severely beaten up by unidentified assailants outside his residence in Islamabad's Sector F-10 on May 25.

According to police, some people had gathered outside Toor’s residence located in an apartment building. A scuffle took place between him and these people who fled the scene after thrashing him.

Subsequently, he registered a complaint with the police, who are investigating the incident.

On Friday, journalist organisations held protest demonstrations against the attack on Toor and growing incidents of violence against journalists. A number of prominent journalists, politicians and civil society activists attended the protest in Islamabad and spoke against assaults on members of the media industry.

In a strongly worded speech at the protest, Mir accused non-democratic forces of being behind the incident and warned of retaliation if attacks on journalists continued.

He said he would start to gradually speak up and "whoever wants to get me fired can do it because if I am fired I will get freedom, and I will use that to unmask your faces".

"You are not unknown," Mir had said referring to those he held responsible and condemned the allegations that Toor had concocted the whole incident to get political asylum.

He also highlighted that multiple journalists had been picked up or harassed by unknown persons in recent times while many had been labelled "traitors".

Soon after clips of Mir's speech went viral, hashtags in favour and against Mir started trending on Twitter in Pakistan; as many called for him to be fired or arrested, others applauded him on his speech.

The next day, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a statement said the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the country’s premier spy agency, had “totally disassociated” itself from the attack on Toor.

The statement said that a “high-level contact” was established between the ministry and the ISI over the incident in which a digital media journalist was “allegedly attacked” in Islamabad and the ISI had stated that it had nothing to do with the incident.

“Such continued allegations against ISI show that the ISI is being a target of the fifth generation war under an organised conspiracy,” said the statement, issued a day after journalist organisations held protest demonstrations against the growing incidents of attacks on journalists.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (42)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Concerned
May 31, 2021 07:09pm
I hope PMNL and PPP will boycott Geo after this action. If they will not then we will consider them the partner in crime
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm_itcell
May 31, 2021 07:11pm
Just what rest of the progressive world is doing, nothing new!
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
May 31, 2021 07:12pm
Government only plays with all people in country
Reply Recommend 0
LG-SYR
May 31, 2021 07:14pm
This is very sad. Mir sahib is a voice of masses like Dawn. Freedom of speech must be respected.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 31, 2021 07:15pm
Attention seeker is irrelevant. No one cares.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed Awan
May 31, 2021 07:24pm
Not hybrid, banana republic but Martial Law in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
mansoor a hashmi
May 31, 2021 07:24pm
Malighning the army without any proof is an offence. Its high time such offences are tried and punished. Taking him off air is no punishment.
Reply Recommend 0
mansoor a hashmi
May 31, 2021 07:24pm
It's not moderation but censorship!
Reply Recommend 0
Illyas
May 31, 2021 07:27pm
Good riddance, no one has a right to point fingers without evidence. He should have waited for the investigation to be completed:
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
May 31, 2021 07:27pm
Arrest him as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Talha Lodhi
May 31, 2021 07:28pm
Please get your title right, the issue wasn't his speech for journalists right but the content and words he used against armed forces, calling them cowards among other below the belt jabs
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
May 31, 2021 07:28pm
Unfortunately a brave bold journalist took wrong decision to tilt towards opposition mindset. He must had adhered to impartiality. Many people were fan of Hamid Mir in past to hear intelligent posture and balance impartial approach, but now not, he himself chose a difficult different pathways. He shouldn’t have challenged the State writ. His diatribe are not justified, nor he can clarify the rubbish he spelt out recently.
Reply Recommend 0
WARRIs
May 31, 2021 07:29pm
Traitors such as Hamid Mir (Jaffer) have no rights!! It is only right to condemn these enemies of the country!!
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
May 31, 2021 07:31pm
This the the limits of a journalist in our country.We can beat and intimate you but I’d you react you have to pay with your job and freedom.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Tariq
May 31, 2021 07:31pm
Good its about time
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Q USA
May 31, 2021 07:32pm
And Pakistani has more freedom of press than any country on the planet.
Reply Recommend 0
raj
May 31, 2021 07:33pm
So Altaf Hussain was right all along
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
May 31, 2021 07:35pm
Stay strong Hamid Mir.The more they go after journalist, judges,politicians, dissenting voices they more they are exposing themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Awan
May 31, 2021 07:35pm
I am proud to be living in the era of Hamid Mir!
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
May 31, 2021 07:36pm
He should be charged with treason in army court period.
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
May 31, 2021 07:37pm
This traitor Hamid Mir should have been punished for the crimes he did by identifying the Pakistani patriotic to be hanged in Bangladesh (East Pakistan).
Reply Recommend 0
It's me
May 31, 2021 07:41pm
If his rights are being affected then stand with him but overall I have noticed that lawyers and reporters in Pakistan misuse their position arrogantly portraying it to be a license to insult. Of course freedom of speech is a right but limits need to be exercised as well. Not privy to the entire issue. Just making a general comment based on what I have witnessed during the past decade.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
May 31, 2021 07:42pm
He talks against Pakistan also. He should be banned for ever .....
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
May 31, 2021 07:43pm
People are already rejecting the so called mainstream media of Pakistan. It is controlled by Seths and by the Deep state. We have YouTube and so many other alternative forums and that is enough for us to gather information. It is my request to all to boycott all Seth controlled media outlets. Hamid Mir should online and we will listen to him.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasaan
May 31, 2021 07:44pm
He was also targeting his Geo news. He undermined his channel credibility
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 31, 2021 07:45pm
This was the right decision to remove him after his unfounded allegations and incendiary outburst at the establishment. No one is indispensable.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaws
May 31, 2021 07:45pm
Complete effing drama queen...he is the same Einstein who was promoting Agha Waqar's "Water Car" not too long ago!
Reply Recommend 0
Nauman
May 31, 2021 07:46pm
Imran Khan has forgotten that his surname is Khan and not King
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
May 31, 2021 07:46pm
@mansoor a hashmi, Maligning the Police, Politician, Judges, Ordinary Citizens and Government officers is allowed. But it is not allowed to talk about any individual that belong from one Institution?. Why one Institute is considered above all. Why they cannot be treated just like others?. Equality should be for everyone in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani Pakistani
May 31, 2021 07:47pm
He should've stuck to Palestine and Kashmir and he would've been just fine.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 31, 2021 07:47pm
Such anti state people (no matter who they are) should be exposed, banned to appear on media and must be handled in accordance with the law. Nobody, should be allowed to create fake stories, malign army and our security services. They are hypocrites and black sheep of our society.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
May 31, 2021 07:47pm
Is he a real Journalist ? Look what shame he has caused Pakistan. It is Obvious that he is PML spoke person. Now It is good opportunity to join PML.
Reply Recommend 0
CS
May 31, 2021 07:49pm
@Tariq Awan, Naive!
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
May 31, 2021 07:49pm
Virtual martial law in the country
Reply Recommend 0
Ghulam Qasim Husnain
May 31, 2021 07:51pm
Why these activists not raised voices when this person harassing families of our soldiers. Do they not have any rights?
Reply Recommend 0
BlueCollar
May 31, 2021 07:53pm
Maryam Nawaz speaking in the defense of Hamid Mir & freedom of press. She should tell us why her father had jailed Najam Sethi !
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza Khan
May 31, 2021 07:54pm
He is proven to be a traitor many times, banned him from all media. if Trump can be banned so can Mir.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul
May 31, 2021 07:55pm
This was bound to happen.
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez
May 31, 2021 07:56pm
You reap what you sow.... enough is enough..
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
May 31, 2021 08:07pm
@LG-SYR, Voice of people ! Has he ever did investigative reporting on money laundering by dynastic ruling class .
Reply Recommend 0
Mukul
May 31, 2021 08:13pm
@Realistic, wowv You all praise indian journalists for speaking up against Indian govt But your journalists cannot speak against Palkistan ?? Why ?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
May 31, 2021 08:14pm
These journalists are into multitasking. They appear to be journalists but they are much more than that. Sometimes they disguise themselves as media person
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Associations and mafias
31 May 2021

Associations and mafias

Seen from one angle, the story of associational politics is a story of protecting and extracting economic and political rents.
Attempt to gag
Updated 31 May 2021

Attempt to gag

A draconian new media law is in the offing.
Jews & Muslims
Updated 30 May 2021

Jews & Muslims

It is not beneficial to the Palestinian cause to conflate Jews with Israel.

Editorial

PML-N’s dilemma
Updated 31 May 2021

PML-N’s dilemma

For now, Shehbaz Sharif’s narrative appears to be gaining traction both inside his party and outside.
31 May 2021

Broken planet

SHORTLY after taking office, Prime Minister Imran Khan planted a deodar sapling in Haripur to inaugurate his...
31 May 2021

Olympics uncertainty

THE Tokyo Olympic Games, set to commence on July 23, have drawn major controversy since last year. Uncertainty still...
30 May 2021

Turning the corner?

FINALLY, some light at the end of the tunnel. New cases of Covid-19 are falling in Pakistan, clocking in at 2,455 on...
30 May 2021

Balochistan violence

THE authorities have justifiable reason for their growing concern about the law and order situation in Balochistan....
Protecting journalists
Updated 30 May 2021

Protecting journalists

THE passage of The Sindh Protection of Journalists and other Media Practitioners Bill, 2021, by the provincial...