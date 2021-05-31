Dawn Logo

In major policy shift, China announces families can have 3 children

ReutersPublished May 31, 2021 - Updated May 31, 2021 01:32pm
Children play at a waterfront in Shekou area of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, March 15. — Reuters
China announced on Monday that each couple would be permitted to have up to three children, a major policy shift from the existing limit of two children after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world's most populous country.

The change was approved during a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, the official news agency Xinhua reported.

In 2016, China scrapped its decades-old one-child policy — initially imposed to halt a population explosion — with a two-child limit, which failed to result in a sustained surge in births as the high cost of raising children in Chinese cities deterred many couples from starting families.

"To further optimise the birth policy, (China) will implement a one-married-couple-can-have-three-children policy," Xinhua said in a report on the meeting.

The policy change will come with "supportive measures, which will be conducive to improving our country's population structure, fulfilling the country's strategy of actively coping with an ageing population and maintaining the advantage, endowment of human resources", Xinhua said.

It did not specify the support measures.

The announcement drew a chilly response on Chinese social media, where many people said they could not afford to have even one or two children.

"I am willing to have three children if you give me five million yuan ($785,650)," one user posted on Weibo

Early this month, China's once-in-a-decade census showed that the population grew at its slowest rate during the last decade since the 1950s, to 1.41 billion.

Data also showed a fertility rate of just 1.3 children per woman for 2020 alone, on a par with ageing societies like Japan and Italy.

Also on Monday, China's politburo said it would phase-in delays in the country's retirement ages, but did not provide any details.

Comments (5)
Brownman
May 31, 2021 01:39pm
Remove the limit. No need for it since China is a first world.
Selected
May 31, 2021 02:00pm
In India many people have 3 wives and 5 children. No limits please
bhaRAT©
May 31, 2021 02:02pm
@Brownman, Concentrate on Indian population!
Markhor
May 31, 2021 02:03pm
Those countries that have more populations will drive the world in the future.
Mentor
May 31, 2021 02:10pm
World is much bigger place, governments must build new cities.
Opinion

Associations and mafias
31 May 2021

Associations and mafias

Seen from one angle, the story of associational politics is a story of protecting and extracting economic and political rents.
Attempt to gag
Updated 31 May 2021

Attempt to gag

A draconian new media law is in the offing.
Jews & Muslims
Updated 30 May 2021

Jews & Muslims

It is not beneficial to the Palestinian cause to conflate Jews with Israel.

Editorial

PML-N’s dilemma
Updated 31 May 2021

PML-N’s dilemma

For now, Shehbaz Sharif’s narrative appears to be gaining traction both inside his party and outside.
31 May 2021

Broken planet

SHORTLY after taking office, Prime Minister Imran Khan planted a deodar sapling in Haripur to inaugurate his...
31 May 2021

Olympics uncertainty

THE Tokyo Olympic Games, set to commence on July 23, have drawn major controversy since last year. Uncertainty still...
30 May 2021

Turning the corner?

FINALLY, some light at the end of the tunnel. New cases of Covid-19 are falling in Pakistan, clocking in at 2,455 on...
30 May 2021

Balochistan violence

THE authorities have justifiable reason for their growing concern about the law and order situation in Balochistan....
Protecting journalists
Updated 30 May 2021

Protecting journalists

THE passage of The Sindh Protection of Journalists and other Media Practitioners Bill, 2021, by the provincial...