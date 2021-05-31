Dawn Logo

Shahzad Akbar’s plea: PTI MPA Nazir Chohan pledges to fight case

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 31, 2021 - Updated May 31, 2021 10:22am
This photo shows PTI MPA Nazir Chohan. — Photo courtesy Punjab Assembly website

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA Nazir Chohan who was booked by the Racecourse police on the complaint of prime minister’s aide Shahzad Akbar, on Sunday courted arrest at the police station.

Accompanied by a number of supporters, Mr Chohan appeared before the in-charge investigation at the police station and sought that he be arrested. However, the officer said he could not arrest him because police were supposed to inform the Punjab Assembly speaker before arresting an MPA.

Sources, however, claim that no state institution had earlier delayed arrests of opposition leaders including Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz for want of informing the assembly speaker.

Mr Chohan, one of the vocal members of the Jahangir Tareen group, told police that he also wanted to submit a complaint against Mr Akbar. The in-charge investigation said the complaint could be submitted at the front desk.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar had lodged the complaint after Mr Chohan allegedly hurt his sentiments.

Speaking to media persons in front of the Racecourse police station, Mr Chohan insisted that his allegations were true and he would present proofs. He even went on to say that Mr Akbar had got posted senior officers in the FIA and police belonging to his faith. He said he would fight against the Racecourse police action of registering a case against him.

The PTI MPA urged the prime minister that he should check from all agencies under his control and remove him otherwise there could be bloody revolution in the country. He said people belonging to a sect were being targeted in the country.

Mr Chohan said Imran Khan was his leader and he had all the right to raise questions in front of him about wrongdoings being committed in the country.

After federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Shirin Mazari, PM’s aide Shahbaz Gill also came up in support of Mr Akbar and tweeted that there was no wisdom in sticking to a wrong point. He stated that one should be ashamed after hurting someone’s feelings for no reasons.

Meanwhile, Mr Akbar tweeted that he completely believed in the finality of Hazrat Muhammad as the last prophet (Peace be upon him) and he acknowledged it on oath in his application for the FIR.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2021

Aman Ali
May 31, 2021 10:31am
What a cheapster, I wasn't expecting JT and his aides to stop to this level
Reply Recommend 0
Aman Ali
May 31, 2021 10:32am
I wasn't expecting JT and his aides to stoop to this level.
Reply Recommend 0

