Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 31, 2021

Pakistan, Iraq to enhance security, defence cooperation

APPPublished May 31, 2021 - Updated May 31, 2021 08:07am
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) meets Iraq’s Minister for Interior Othman Ali Farhood Moshir Al Ghanimi. — Photo courtesy: Twitter
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) meets Iraq’s Minister for Interior Othman Ali Farhood Moshir Al Ghanimi. — Photo courtesy: Twitter

BAGHDAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Iraq’s Minister for Interior Othman Ali Farhood Moshir Al Ghanimi on Sun­day agreed on the need for exchanging delegations with a view to enhancing cooperation in security matters, countering narcotics smuggling and visa facilitation.

During a meeting, Mr Qureshi highlighted the professional expertise and commitment of Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies in effectively dealing with the challenge of terrorism.

He said the two countries could benefit from cooperation in countering terrorism, particularly sharing of expertise and intelligence and training and capacity building of their law enforcement agencies.

The Iraqi interior minister welcomed the suggestion, a press release said. Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored strong religious and cultural affinities between the people of the two countries and said that these bonds also provided significant opportunities for deeper bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

In meetings with Iraqi ministers, Qureshi discusses visa facilitation, defence production

In this regard, the foreign minister emphasised the need for enhancing people-to-people linkages, in particular by promoting religious tourism between the two countries.

He said that facilitation of visas and improved services to Pakistani Zaireen could lead to enhanced bilateral trade, commerce and investment.

Agreeing with the foreign minister, the Kuwaiti interior minister assured the former of his country’s cooperation. He also highlighted the need for enhancing cooperation between the two countries in countering narcotics smuggling.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also held a meeting with Iraqi Minister for Defence Jumaa Inad Saadoun Khattab during which they reviewed the progress made on various aspects of defence collaboration between the two countries.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Defence, the two ministers noted with contentment the steady growth in bilateral defence relations, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to further deepen and diversify bilateral cooperation in the fields of defence and defence production.

The two ministers agreed to continue exchanging senior level delegations to sustain the positive momentum in the growing defence relationship between the two countries.

The Iraqi defence minister fondly recalled his visit to Islamabad in February and appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and the technical advancements made by the country in defence production. The foreign minister concluded his three-day visit to Iraq on Sunday.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Gulfraz
May 31, 2021 08:18am
Excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Associations and mafias
31 May 2021

Associations and mafias

Seen from one angle, the story of associational politics is a story of protecting and extracting economic and political rents.
Jews & Muslims
Updated 30 May 2021

Jews & Muslims

It is not beneficial to the Palestinian cause to conflate Jews with Israel.

Editorial

31 May 2021

PML-N’s dilemma

IT has become fairly clear after Saturday’s meeting of the PDM that the opposition is now going to be operating...
31 May 2021

Broken planet

SHORTLY after taking office, Prime Minister Imran Khan planted a deodar sapling in Haripur to inaugurate his...
31 May 2021

Olympics uncertainty

THE Tokyo Olympic Games, set to commence on July 23, have drawn major controversy since last year. Uncertainty still...
30 May 2021

Turning the corner?

FINALLY, some light at the end of the tunnel. New cases of Covid-19 are falling in Pakistan, clocking in at 2,455 on...
30 May 2021

Balochistan violence

THE authorities have justifiable reason for their growing concern about the law and order situation in Balochistan....
Protecting journalists
Updated 30 May 2021

Protecting journalists

THE passage of The Sindh Protection of Journalists and other Media Practitioners Bill, 2021, by the provincial...