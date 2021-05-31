Dawn Logo

British PM weds fiancée in ‘secret’ ceremony

AFPPublished May 31, 2021 - Updated May 31, 2021 07:36am
Boris and Carrie Johnson are seen in the garden of 10 Downing Street, after their wedding, in London on May 29. — Reuters
Boris and Carrie Johnson are seen in the garden of 10 Downing Street, after their wedding, in London on May 29. — Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds married over the weekend, his office confirmed on Sunday, in what media reports have described as a “secret ceremony”.

He is only the second British prime minister to marry while in power, and the first in nearly two centuries. The last was Robert Jenkinson in 1822.

“The prime minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

“The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer.”

Known for his colourful love life, 56-year-old Johnson wed Symonds, 33, in front of close friends and family, the Mail on Sunday and The Sun newspapers first reported.

The weekend nuptials were a surprise development, after reports earlier this week said the couple had sent out “save the date” cards for a wedding on July 30 next year.

Johnson is the second premier to marry in office

The pair got engaged in December 2019 and have a one-year-old baby son, Wilfred. Their original plans to marry last year were delayed by the pandemic.

Political colleagues sent congratulations to the couple as the news became official on Sunday.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing for both of them that they have made their marriage vows to one another,” senior minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News.

Around 30 guests attended Saturday’s service — the maximum currently allowed under coronavirus rules — in central London, after being invited at the last minute, according to the Mail on Sunday.

A small number of church officials were involved and Downing Street aides were not informed, sources told the paper. Symonds arrived at the lunchtime nuptials in a limousine and wore “a stunning long and flowing white dress” but chose not to wear a veil, it added.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2021

Comments (2)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 31, 2021 07:56am
Finally, they got married after many years of living together as a couple but why the wedding ceremony was held secretly? Only time will tell.
Reply Recommend 0
Ignorant
May 31, 2021 07:58am
Congratulations ..... I guess !!
Reply Recommend 0

