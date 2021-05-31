Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 31, 2021

Kuwait agrees to lift bar on visas for Pakistanis

Kashif AbbasiPublished May 31, 2021 - Updated May 31, 2021 07:33am
KUWAIT CITY: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed calls on Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah on Sunday.—APP
KUWAIT CITY: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed calls on Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah on Sunday.—APP

ISLAMABAD: After a decade-long suspension, Kuwait on Sunday decided to resume granting visas to Pakistani families and businessmen.

The Kuwaiti government took the decision during a meeting between Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in Kuwait City.

During the meeting it was also decided that Kuwait would issue technical visas for Pakistani workers in medical and oil fields.

The interior minister, who is on an official visit to Kuwait, handed over a special letter of Prime Minister Imran Khan to his Kuwaiti counterpart.

Following the meeting, the ministry of interior issued a press release which said that Kuwait had decided immediate restoration of family and business visas for Pakistanis.

It said that Pakistani workers would also get Kuwait’s visas according to the agreement.

Gulf state stopped issuing visas to Pakistanis a decade ago

The statement said that the meeting, which was also attended by Kuwaiti Interior Minister Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kuwait Syed Sajjad Haider, discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

Kuwait had stopped issuing visas to citizens of Pakistan, Iran, Syria and Afghanistan in 2011, while citing difficult security conditions in these countries. Since then Pakistan made several attempts to get restoration of visas for Pakistani citizens but to no avail. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during his visit to Kuwait in 2017 had also pleaded Pakistan’s case and requested for restoration of visas for Pakistani citizens.

The press release said that now Pakistani nationals settled in Gulf countries could also get online visas to visit Kuwait.

The press release quoted the Kuwaiti prime minister as saying that relation between the two countries spanned over seven decades and people of the countries had been enjoying relations based on love and trust.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, while thanking Kuwaiti prime minister, said that after the decision of restoration of visas for Pakistani citizens, huge job opportunities would be available for Pakistani citizens in Kuwait.

The minister said that Pakistani families and business fraternity faced enormous problems with the ban on Kuwaiti visa, adding that Pakistani labourers played an important role in Kuwait’s early development.

He said that all Pakistani considered Kuwait as their second home, adding that with lifting of ban on business visa, trade would also increase between the two countries.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Iman
May 31, 2021 07:55am
Business Visas and Tourist Visas only. Not for workers
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 31, 2021 08:07am
No visa stopped for India, Bangladesh citizens.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Associations and mafias
31 May 2021

Associations and mafias

Seen from one angle, the story of associational politics is a story of protecting and extracting economic and political rents.
Jews & Muslims
Updated 30 May 2021

Jews & Muslims

It is not beneficial to the Palestinian cause to conflate Jews with Israel.

Editorial

31 May 2021

PML-N’s dilemma

IT has become fairly clear after Saturday’s meeting of the PDM that the opposition is now going to be operating...
31 May 2021

Broken planet

SHORTLY after taking office, Prime Minister Imran Khan planted a deodar sapling in Haripur to inaugurate his...
31 May 2021

Olympics uncertainty

THE Tokyo Olympic Games, set to commence on July 23, have drawn major controversy since last year. Uncertainty still...
30 May 2021

Turning the corner?

FINALLY, some light at the end of the tunnel. New cases of Covid-19 are falling in Pakistan, clocking in at 2,455 on...
30 May 2021

Balochistan violence

THE authorities have justifiable reason for their growing concern about the law and order situation in Balochistan....
Protecting journalists
Updated 30 May 2021

Protecting journalists

THE passage of The Sindh Protection of Journalists and other Media Practitioners Bill, 2021, by the provincial...