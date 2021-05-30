Nawaz to weigh ‘grand dialogue proposal’ at PML-N meet tomorrow

LAHORE: Amid reports of growing differences within the party over its narrative, PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif will attend a meeting of its senior leaders on Monday via video link from London, and among other issues also discuss a proposal for holding a “grand dialogue” with all stakeholders, including the establishment.

“PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and other senior leaders will present suggestions to Mr Nawaz about a grand dialogue among the stakeholders, including the establishment, in the party meeting [to be held] on Monday in Islamabad,” a senior party leader told Dawn on Saturday.

“Shehbaz Sharif’s proposal to hold a grand dialogue is in fact a reflection of the party’s lawmakers’ ‘strong’ desire. A good number of the PML-N MNAs and MPAs have categorically told Mr Shehbaz that they cannot sit in the opposition after the next election.They are of the view that without the ‘blessings’ of the establishment, the PML-N cannot return to power despite having a good vote bank in their constituencies, which got proved in the 2018 election. The establishment is a reality and the party must repair cracks in its relations with it, and for this purpose, Nawaz Sharif must be persuaded,” he said.

The PML-N leader further said Mr Shehbaz had become active in this regard after a number of the party lawmakers told him that it was the right time to mend the party’s relations with the establishment.

“Next elections are not far away. If our fight against the establishment continues, Imran Khan will be the ultimate beneficiary in the next polls too. Without wasting more time we must come to terms with this reality and do the needful,” he said.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly in a TV interview this week had floated the idea of a grand dialogue among all the stakeholders for working together for the progress of the country. Mr Shehbaz had said he believed that Mr Nawaz would be willing to play his part in the country’s progress “if there is a free, fair and transparent election, every institution operates within its respective domain, there is rule of law in the country and a roadmap is devised with the input of all stakeholders.”

He went on to say: “Aur iss kay liya agar mujah Mian sahib (Nawaz) ka paun bhi parna paray to parun ga (And for this, I am even ready to touch his feet and beg to convince him.”

A PML-N lawmaker from Punjab told Dawn that hardly a few party lawmakers would be willing to sit in the opposition after the next general election.

“There has been a sense of urgency in the ranks of the parliamentary party of the Sharifs at the moment in this regard.

Mr Shehbaz picked this pulse and discussed it with his elder brother by phone. On his (Nawaz’s) instruction, Mr Shehbaz floated the idea of a grand dialogue and the debate ensued,” he claimed.

PML-N Punjab information secretary Azma Bokhari dispelled the impression of any grouping within the PMLN.

“Shehbaz is the party president and he gives the party line, in consultation with the party supreme leader Nawazi Sharif. There have been no two narratives in the party as it stands united under Nawaz Sharif,” she told Dawn.

About the reports of differences between them over the issue, she said: “This is an old story that surfaces every now and then. The PML-N’s political opponents had been propagating for years about differences between the Nawaz and Shehbaz families, and they were doing it for their own political relevance,” Ms Bokhari said.

When asked if Shehbaz would manage to persuade Nawaz to hold a dialogue with all stakeholders, including the establishment, regarding national reconciliation, she said: “Shehbaz has talked about empowerment of the parliament and a grand dialogue. The national consultation is only possible if all parties are onboard. There is no question of holding a separate dialogue with anyone (establishment),” Ms Bokhari said.

Senior journalist Sohail Warriach said Mr Shehbaz’s politics of reconciliation was known to everyone.

“Mr Shehbaz has somehow succeeded in his policy and through this had managed to send Mr Nawaz abroad, and he is capable of striking a deal with the establishment if given a go-ahead by his elder brother,” he said.

“Both brothers may have different approaches, but their target is the same – how to return to power,” Mr Warriach told Dawn.

He said there was a clear understanding within the PML-N if its confrontation with the establishment persisted, Imran Khan would take advantage of it.

Mr Warraich was of the view that this was the time for the PML-N to hold talks with those who matter in the future setup, otherwise it might miss the train.

Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2021