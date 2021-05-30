Colleges in 34 districts of Punjab resume classes tomorrow

LAHORE: The Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) on Saturday announced re-opening of all colleges in 34 districts of the province on a staggered basis from May 31.

The colleges in Khanewal and Rahim Yar Khan, however, will be closed till further orders.

The colleges will be open from Monday after implementing coronavirus SOPs.

According to the notification available with Dawn except for Khanewal and Rahim Yar Khan districts, colleges in all remaining districts will open on a staggered attendance basis and all the authorities concerned shall ensure the observance and compliance of Covid SOPs in letter and spirit.

It also states all authorities will further ensure vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff for Covid (all age groups) till June 5.

Meanwhile, the HED has trained 4,200 teachers from various cadres and grades during the last year, of which 4,000 have already been promoted.

From college affairs management to other administrative issues, teachers were imparted training to improve college governance and education standards.

EXAMS SCHEDULE: The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) on Saturday revised schedule for the conduct of secondary school certificate (SSC) and the higher secondary school certificate (HSSC) annual examinations 2021 in BISEs of the province.

The PBCC meeting was held at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, office to revise the schedule of conducting SSC and HSSC annual examinations.

According to the revised schedule, the intermediate class 12 annual examinations will be started on June 26 and will be completed within 14 working days and results will be declared after 90 days from the commencement of the examination.

Class 10 annual exams will start from July 14 and will be completed within 14 working days. Results will be declared after 90 days while the intermediate class 11 exam will be held from August 10 and metric class 9 on August 31 and will be completed within 14 working days.

