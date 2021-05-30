Dawn Logo

PM Imran visits NCA, reposes trust in Pakistan’s nuclear capability

Baqir Sajjad SyedPublished May 30, 2021 - Updated May 30, 2021 07:42am
Prime Minister Imran Khan was during the visit given a briefing on “various facets” of Pakistan’s strategic programme. — Photo courtesy PM Imran FB page
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday visited a nuclear facility managed by Army’s Strategic Forces Command, according to a statement issued by the PM’s Office.

The visit, although a day after the observance of the 23rd anniversary of the 1998 nuclear tests, appeared to be linked to that occasion.

This was Mr Khan’s first visit to any nuclear site since he became the prime minister. He hasn’t chaired any meeting of the National Command Authority so far. The prime minister is the chairman of the NCA, which is the apex decision-making body for nuclear matters.

According to the statement, Mr Khan was during the visit given a briefing on “various facets” of Pakistan’s strategic programme.

“The prime minister appreciated and acknowledged the untiring efforts of all the scientists and personnel associated with Pakistan’s Strategic Programme and expressed full confidence in the country’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence,” according to the statement.

Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2021

