Pakistani girl feared dead in Italy after refusing arranged marriage with cousin

AFPPublished May 29, 2021 - Updated May 29, 2021 08:31pm
Police in Italy are searching for the body of an 18-year-old girl suspected to have been killed by her Pakistani family after refusing an arranged marriage.

The girl's parents, an uncle and two cousins are under investigation for murder, lieutenant colonel Stefano Bove of the Carabinieri police said on Saturday.

All “are supposed to have taken part in the crime”, he told reporters, while officers were combing through farmland to find the missing girl, Saman Abbas.

Bove said Carabinieri were inspecting “wells, irrigation canals and greenhouses”.

Saman Abbas, who lived in the northern town of Novellara, last year rebelled against her family's plan to have her wedded to a cousin in their home country.

While still a minor, she turned to social services and in November was moved into a shelter home. She also reported her parents to police, but on April 11 returned to them.

Police has been searching for her since May 5, when officers visited her house and found nobody, triggering an investigation.

Officers then discovered that the girl's parents had left for Pakistan without her, and found images from a nearby security camera that made them fear the worst.

Late on April 29, five people can be seen walking off from the house holding shovels, a crowbar and a bucket, and returning after about two-and-a-half hours.

The Carabinieri have identified the five as the family members suspected of murder. All are believed to have left Italy for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people took part in a solidarity rally for the missing girl organised on Friday night by the town hall of Novellara.

“Saman, tonight you are not alone and you will never again be alone,” Mayor Elena Carletti said in a video posted on local news website Reggioonline.

Comments (32)
Farcecrack
May 29, 2021 07:10pm
Quite a regular story for Pakistani women unfortunately
Reply Recommend 0
vox populi
May 29, 2021 07:13pm
One more young life snuffed out. But will the killers be punished in Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Azaan
May 29, 2021 07:17pm
I hope individual case of honor killing is not projected as reflection of a country's culture.
Reply Recommend 0
Al
May 29, 2021 07:18pm
She's Italian Pakistani. Not Pakistani and hence has to marry your cousins
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
May 29, 2021 07:19pm
Same story with Pakistanis in every country they go...
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
May 29, 2021 07:20pm
She probably wanted to marry a local white italian boy. Visa and residence acceptable but not marriage.
Reply Recommend 0
Tess Ticulare
May 29, 2021 07:26pm
ZAK; Let's hear your enlightening thoughts.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
May 29, 2021 07:28pm
This stone age concept of honor above life should be banned and all those believing in this sick ideology must be thrown out of our society.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
May 29, 2021 07:30pm
Why do they allow Pakistanis in Europe.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
May 29, 2021 07:36pm
Forced Marriage for 18-year old girl in a foreign land and escape from crime? Such people damage the pride of the whole nation. Must be punished.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahan
May 29, 2021 07:56pm
Give these parents the toughest possible sentence if found guilty. Killing your own child how sick can you be?
Reply Recommend 0
Ashutosh
May 29, 2021 08:06pm
Les despicables.
Reply Recommend 0
Assmani inqlab
May 29, 2021 08:06pm
How many deaths will it take till it's known that too many girls have died?
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
May 29, 2021 08:06pm
Pakistani airport officials need to deny them entry and send them back to Italy till completion of investigation. Absolutely sickening.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
May 29, 2021 08:10pm
This is the culture no one should be cling on to.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
May 29, 2021 08:11pm
What a shameful mindset.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
May 29, 2021 08:11pm
please don't migrate to the West with this mindset.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
May 29, 2021 08:17pm
Sick people. Want to live in west and can not assimilate
Reply Recommend 0
sri1
May 29, 2021 08:19pm
Just ensure that those monsters are extradited from Pakistan to face full punishment in Italy. Dishonorable creatures.
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
May 29, 2021 08:23pm
What is this obsession with cousin marriages between Muslims? This is incest, have you no shame?
Reply Recommend 0
tia
May 29, 2021 08:24pm
Very common mentality of South Asian parents. very common in pakistan india and bangladesh
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Chilli
May 29, 2021 08:25pm
Kill and Run. From Turkey to Italy it is the same story.
Reply Recommend 0
richie
May 29, 2021 08:27pm
parents are safe in pakistam shahan
Reply Recommend 0
Mariam
May 29, 2021 08:27pm
Killers will be safe in Pakistan. If father killed the girl, under Pakistani religious laws, the mother will forgive it. Aquittal done. Case closed.
Reply Recommend 0
PSM
May 29, 2021 08:29pm
@tia, I agree we the parents are very emotional always wanted the best for the children. Unfortunate event. May her soul rest in peace
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
May 29, 2021 08:31pm
Of her parents are in Pakistan they should be arrested and sent to Italy.....disgrace to Islam disgrace to humanity
Reply Recommend 0
Concerned
May 29, 2021 08:33pm
I have met Italain and Spanish Pakistanis. Most of them belong from Gujrat and AjK regions. They are more extremists and backwards than most Pakistanis living in Pakistan. Moreover they hate Europe but still refuse to leave for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
May 29, 2021 08:34pm
90 % pakistani married to cousins. don't you feel disgusted? marriage with your cousins? it's disgusting. puke. it's like marrying your brother or sister. gross!!
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
May 29, 2021 08:35pm
There is a reason nobody wants Pakistanis
Reply Recommend 0
Queen
May 29, 2021 08:36pm
Why live in a European country when you want to force your desi rules on your children?
Reply Recommend 0
Nadia
May 29, 2021 08:37pm
life of a pakistani woman in one headline. marry your cousin or die
Reply Recommend 0
Vin
May 29, 2021 08:38pm
Where is rally in Pakistan for her?
Reply Recommend 0

