Today's Paper | May 29, 2021

Saudi Arabia lifts ban from travellers arriving from 11 countries, Pakistan not among them

ReutersPublished May 29, 2021 - Updated May 29, 2021 05:54pm
A Saudi man checks the flight timings at the King Khalid International Airport, after Saudi authorities lifted the travel ban on its citizens after fourteen months due to Covid-19 restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16. — Reuters
Saudi Arabia is lifting a ban on travellers arriving from 11 countries that it had imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Saudi state news agency said on Saturday. Pakistan, however, is not among those countries.

Despite the ban being lifted, Saudi Arabia will still require quarantine procedures.

Travellers from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan, will be allowed entry from Sunday, state-run agency SPA reported, quoting an Interior Ministry source.

It added that the source said the decision was based on the "Public Health Authority's report regarding the epidemiological situation in a number of declared countries, which showed stability and effectiveness in controlling the pandemic in some of these countries."

Saudi Arabia had previously suspended entry to the kingdom from 20 countries on February 3, including Pakistan, with the exception of diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical practitioners and their families, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The ban had been placed on Egypt, UAE, Lebanon, Turkey, UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, US, Argentina, Brazil, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Japan, Pakistan and South Africa.

The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia had also written a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the issue, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

"This includes those coming from other countries, if they passed through any of the above-mentioned states within 14 days before requesting entry to the kingdom. However, the kingdom would like to ensure uninterrupted supply chains and shipping movement between the kingdom and these countries in accordance with the precautionary measures determined by the Saudi Ministry of Health," the letter had said.

Additional input from AFP.

Punjabis Chronicles
May 29, 2021 06:18pm
KSA is amongst the most badly hit Kingdom due to Covid-19, earlier it had be receiving great chunks of easy earned revenues through round the year pilgrimage and big ones from Hajj season. The shrinkage of oil revenues due to more sellers, less demand due to Covid, eCars, and now expected fresh entry of Iran after lifting of sanctions, will further hit the KSA. Natural frustration exists to cope with cash restraints, hence allowing pilgrims but with tantrums, picking & choosing with own merits.
Reply Recommend 0
RAJESH GOPINATHAN
May 29, 2021 06:51pm
As if KSA cares Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 29, 2021 06:54pm
Ban not lifted on so many countries including UAE, Japan, Pakistan, India. Important for Hajj.
Reply Recommend 0

