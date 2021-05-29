Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 29, 2021

10 killed as passenger bus falls onto bank of River Jhelum near Muzaffarabad

Tariq NaqashPublished May 29, 2021 - Updated May 29, 2021 01:11pm
The accident took place near Zaminabad village, some 24 kilometres south of Muzaffarabad, on Muzaffarabad-Kohala road, around 2:30am, a police official said. — Photo courtesy Tariq Naqash Twitter
The accident took place near Zaminabad village, some 24 kilometres south of Muzaffarabad, on Muzaffarabad-Kohala road, around 2:30am, a police official said. — Photo courtesy Tariq Naqash Twitter

At least 10 people were killed and 15 others were injured when a passenger bus, travelling on a dilapidated stretch of road, fell hundreds of feet down onto the bank of River Jhelum during the early hours of Saturday.

The accident took place near Zaminabad village, some 24 kilometres south of Muzaffarabad, on Muzaffarabad-Kohala road, at around 2:30am, Muhammad Qadeer, an official posted at the nearest Chattar Klass Police Station told Dawn by telephone.

The ill-fated bus, with around 25 persons on board, had left Rawalpindi for Chakothi, the last prominent village of Jhelum Valley along the Line of Control.

“Someone who heard the loud noise caused by the accident called Rescue 15 in Muzaffarabad and they alerted us about the unfortunate incident,” said Qadeer, adding that the entire staff of his police station, as well as policemen posted in Kohala, had rushed to the site of the accident to carry out rescue operations.

According to him, at least five persons had died on the spot while three others lost their lives before they could reach a hospital.

Around 17 others, including an infant, were injured and hospitalised in Muzaffarabad, where two succumbed to their injuries, he added.

The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Jamil Rabbani, the bus driver, Halima Khan, Rohan Rashid, Rafina Bibi, Najaf Fatima, Hamza, Zabeer Akbar, Ahsan, Muhammad Saleem and Mehran Ashraf.

Qadeer said the part of the road from where the bus fell down had been damaged, allegedly due to erosion by the River Jhelum, and reckoned that it might be the cause of the accident.

However, another police official, who asked not to be named, said the road was quite wide and the driver could have avoided driving on the extreme left.

“It appears that he had dozed off and the vehicle went out of his control,” he said.

In a tweet, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and prayed for the deliverance of the departed souls and early recovery of the survivors.

The president put the death toll at 11, but police said as of 11:30am on Saturday, the confirmed number of fatalities was 10.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
AinOther
May 29, 2021 01:55pm
Should we ban public traveling after midnight....
Reply Recommend 0
Khalil
May 29, 2021 02:42pm
I agree with the second account that the driver dozed off at the wheel. No sign of erosion on the photo. Just shows where the bus veered off. Tragic loss of life..
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Elephant in the room
Updated 29 May 2021

Elephant in the room

This elephant has in fact always been in the room. Perhaps he constructed the room in the first place.
Why are Arabs so powerless?
Updated 29 May 2021

Why are Arabs so powerless?

Israelis have long known that brain will rule over brawn, a fact that some Arab rulers are only just discovering.
Educating all children
28 May 2021

Educating all children

When developed nations decided to invest in education they weren’t as rich as they are today.

Editorial

UNGA chief on Kashmir
Updated 29 May 2021

UNGA chief on Kashmir

BY all definitions, the Kashmir issue is the major stumbling block to peace in South Asia, and until a judicious...
29 May 2021

Rising exports

EXPORTS from Pakistan continue to show an upward trend as overseas shipments jumped significantly by 13.6pc to...
29 May 2021

Health cards in Punjab

AFTER the launch of the Sehat Sahulat Programme last November in KP, and its extension in February enabling free...
28 May 2021

Food insecurity

THE increase in the numbers of food-insecure people in this country speaks much louder than official claims of...
Time to move on
Updated 28 May 2021

Time to move on

The government's move to rake up the Justice Isa case smacks of desperation, whereas it is now time for acceptance.
28 May 2021

Anti-tobacco award

SOMEHOW there are gaps in the picture. The WHO award to Pakistan for undertaking an effective campaign against...