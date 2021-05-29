Dawn Logo

Pakistan receives first batch of Pfizer Covid vaccine through Covax: Unicef

Dawn.comPublished May 29, 2021 - Updated May 29, 2021 02:00pm
The announcement of the vaccine's arrival was shared by Unicef Pakistan on Twitter. — Photo courtesy Unicef Pakistan Twitter
Pakistan has received 100,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine through Covax — the World Health Organisation's global shared vaccine programme — while shipments of diluents and syringes will be arriving today (Saturday) and tomorrow.

The announcement of the vaccine's arrival was shared by Unicef Pakistan on Twitter which also commended Pakistan for the "successful rollout of the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination campaign, excellent arrangements at vaccination centres and inclusion of all above 18 years of age".

This is the second consignment of vaccines that Pakistan has received through the Covax facility. The country received the first shipment earlier this month consisting of 1,238,400 doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines. Officials had said at the time that a further 1,236,000 doses would be received in the coming days.

Pakistan is set to receive a total of 17.2 million doses through Covax.

So far, Pakistan has approved five Covid vaccines: Sinopharm, Cansino, Sinovac, Sputnik and AstraZeneca.

Earlier in the week, the government announced it had started production of China's single-dose CanSino vaccine at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad.

A tweet by the government's official account said three million doses of the vaccine would be produced per month to "significantly reduce Pakistan's dependence on importing vaccines from other countries".

An official of the NIH, requesting not to be named, said 120,000 doses of the CanSino Covid-19 vaccine had been packed and hopefully a launching ceremony would be held by the end of the current month.

"The test trial of the first batch has been completed, which included stability test, safety test, sterility test and spike protein test. Overall 120,000 doses have been prepared and a tentative date for the launching ceremony is May 30," the NIH official had said.

Read: All you need to know about Covid vaccines in Pakistan

The University of Health Sciences has also started working on protocols to commence trials for a nasal vaccine, which would not require a syringe.

It is hoped the clinical trial will start in six to eight weeks after necessary approval is obtained.

On Wednesday, the government decided to open registration for all people over 18 years having computerised national identity cards (CNICs) from May 28.

Around 39 million people were set to benefit from the decision and almost 100 per cent of the population that can be vaccinated became eligible for registration.

Meanwhile, country-wide cases have been declining with Pakistan reporting less than 3,000 cases for the last five days. On Saturday, 2,455 new infections were detected while the positivity rate declined to 4.4pc from 4.8pc a day earlier.

Deaths from the coronavirus have also stayed below 100 for the last eight days.

Comments (13)
Syren
May 29, 2021 12:51pm
Now all the elites will line up only for this.
A
May 29, 2021 12:57pm
Another free shipment, Pakistan Govt want people to more taxes but does not want to spend to get safety of same people. Pakistan people are slave of government.
Abdul
May 29, 2021 12:59pm
Pakistan getting everything free. Lucky people.
Dr. Addy
May 29, 2021 01:00pm
Please get Vaccines approved via WHO, so that no issues are there for ppl traveling.
MG
May 29, 2021 01:09pm
So far, Pakistan has approved five Covid vaccines: Sinopharm, Cansino, Sinovac, Sputnik, and AstraZeneca. So Pfizer vaccine will be used without approval?
Sajjad
May 29, 2021 01:14pm
Thank you Covax
Umair - Canada
May 29, 2021 01:15pm
Good. But it is too less. it is enough for only for 1-2 days
Dr Shanza
May 29, 2021 01:28pm
Now that the govt has Pfizer vaccine, all children 12 & above need to be vaccinated ASAP. Everyone above 19 is being registered and gethibg the shots, so to bring things back to normal & open the schools the govt needs to start vaccinating kids. Until & unless the children are vaccinated there’s no way we can keep the schools open. We will have to be closing them again & again as children are going to be the Carriers. @shafqat mehmood @faisal sultan @asad umer pls pls pls vaccinate kids 12.
Nabeel
May 29, 2021 01:40pm
@MG, Pfizer will be used after the approval from DRAP.
Chacha Jee
May 29, 2021 01:50pm
What about Polio vaccination? Is it over? Let's hope Covid vaccination does not go Polio vaccination way Pakistan needs to find another Bill Gates for Covid Vaccine
bhaRAT©
May 29, 2021 02:29pm
@Abdul , India got even more. Aid coming from over 40 countries. India is still the biggest recipient of aid in the world
Aslam
May 29, 2021 02:43pm
India vaccination reached to the level of total Pakistan population.
Aadin
May 29, 2021 02:45pm
@Nabeel, But Pfizer doesn't have shelf life if not stored properly. Just hope authorities do not waste these doses while waiting for approval.
