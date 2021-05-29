Dawn Logo

First case of Indian variant detected in Pakistan

Ikram Junaidi | Aamir YasinPublished May 29, 2021 - Updated May 29, 2021 07:29am
Teachers wait their turn to receive the first shot of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine at a school in Lahore on Friday. — AP
Teachers wait their turn to receive the first shot of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine at a school in Lahore on Friday. — AP

• Contact tracing in progress • Walk-in vaccination for people over 30 begins
• Teachers above 18 years can also benefit from facility
• 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to arrive next month

ISLAMABAD: After the UK variant made inroads into various cities of the country, Pakistan reported its first confirmed patient carrying the Indian strain.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to open walk-in vaccination for citizens aged 30 years and above as well as for teachers over 18 from Saturday (today).

The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday announced that it had detected the first confirmed case of the Indian strain.

In a statement, the national health services ministry spokesperson, Sajid Shah, confirmed the development.

“The Indian variant case was detected by the National Institute of Health which conducted whole-genome sequencing of SARS CoV-2 samples collected during the first three weeks of May 2021,” Mr Shah said.

“The sequencing results confirmed [the] detection of seven cases of B.1.351 (South African variant) and one case of B.1.617.2 (Indian variant),” he said, adding that this was the first in-country detection of the Indian strain.

“As per protocols, contact tracing of all the cases is in progress by the Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division and DHO Islamabad,” the statement said, adding that continued detection of global strains highlighted the ongoing need for observation of guidelines, use of masks and need for vaccination.

Explainer: What we know about the Indian variant as coronavirus sweeps South Asia

Soon after the outbreak of the new variant in India earlier this year, Pakistan imposed a ban on travellers arriving from the country via air, sea and land routes in April.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had revealed that the strain had been found in dozens of countries.

The NCOC, on the other hand, allowed walk-in vaccination facility for people aged 30 and above as well as to teachers over 18 from Saturday (today).

In a tweet on Friday, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said: “In the NCOC meeting today it was decided to open up walk-in vaccination for 30 plus from tomorrow. So if you are 30 or older and registered please go to any vaccination centre and get vaccinated.”

In another tweet, he said: “So far five million people across the country had been vaccinated against Covid-19.”

The minister, who also heads the NCOC, asked people to get inoculated, saying “register for vaccination so that restrictions can be lifted and the country can be put on the path of development and you can live without any fear of the deadly virus”.

According to an official of the NCOC, to ensure safe environment for education and holding of exams, walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years of age has also been started.

In a tweet, the forum said teachers could go to any vaccination centre with their computerised national identity cards (CNICs), stamped letter from the head of the institution, their teacher ID cards and get vaccinated.

Earlier this week, Pakistan had started registration of citizens aged 19 and above for the coronavirus vaccination.

In the third week of May, registration of people aged 30 and above began. On May 3, those in the age group between 40 and 49 years started registering themselves and subsequently walk-in vaccination facility was also extended to them.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government through which a code is assigned to the person who then goes to a designated vaccination centre and gets the jab.

The country started its vaccination campaign in February with doses donated by the Chinese government. The drive initially targeted frontline healthcare workers and then inoculation of senior citizens commenced in the second phase.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 2,482 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of patients reported in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 913,784. The country’s death toll has climbed to 20,607 after 67 more people succumbed to the deadly virus.

On the other hand, 2,822 patients have recovered from Covid-19, with the total number of recoveries reaching 834,566. According to the NCOC, the number of active cases stands at 58,611.

The maximum number of ventilators was occupied in four major areas. The highest percentage was calculated in Multan where the occupancy rate was 69 per cent, followed by Lahore, 39pc, Peshawar, 36pc and Bahawalpur, 28pc.

The most oxygenated beds were in use in Multan where the ratio was 53pc, Gujranwala 40pc, and in Swabi and Peshawar, the occupancy rate was 37pc.

Around 490 ventilators were in use elsewhere in the country with no Covid-19 patient on vent in Balochistan.

Some 51,625 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday out of which 14,529 were performed in Sindh, 20,903 in Punjab, 8,110 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,273 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 1,450 in Balochistan, 490 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 870 in Azad Kashmir.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2021

Comments (8)
Anonymouseee
May 29, 2021 07:36am
This Indian strain needs to be stopped in its tracks before it creates the same havoc it created in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
May 29, 2021 07:38am
Seal the eastern border completely. 300,000 Indians died of new strain of the virus.
Reply Recommend 0
Gareeb Azam
May 29, 2021 07:53am
Now the chinese virus's deadly variant is in Pakistan. Be careful country men.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 29, 2021 07:53am
1 versus 27 million. Alhamdulillah and excellent work Pak government.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 29, 2021 07:55am
Great it reached Pakistan AFTER it hitting whole world. The catastrophe in India was caused by Modi's hate and obsession virus.
Reply Recommend 0
Peace
May 29, 2021 07:56am
Virus knows no boundary.
Reply Recommend 0
sachi
May 29, 2021 07:56am
Thats funny. Indian variant of Chinese virus. It's like Indo-Chineses cuisine
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 29, 2021 07:57am
RSS Emad and F Khan not happy as Pakistan cases keep coming down.
Reply Recommend 0

Elephant in the room
Updated 29 May 2021

Elephant in the room

This elephant has in fact always been in the room. Perhaps he constructed the room in the first place.
Why are Arabs so powerless?
Updated 29 May 2021

Why are Arabs so powerless?

Israelis have long known that brain will rule over brawn, a fact that some Arab rulers are only just discovering.
Educating all children
28 May 2021

Educating all children

When developed nations decided to invest in education they weren’t as rich as they are today.

Editorial

29 May 2021

UNGA chief on Kashmir

BY all definitions, the Kashmir issue is the major stumbling block to peace in South Asia, and until a judicious...
29 May 2021

Rising exports

EXPORTS from Pakistan continue to show an upward trend as overseas shipments jumped significantly by 13.6pc to...
29 May 2021

Health cards in Punjab

AFTER the launch of the Sehat Sahulat Programme last November in KP, and its extension in February enabling free...
28 May 2021

Food insecurity

THE increase in the numbers of food-insecure people in this country speaks much louder than official claims of...
Time to move on
Updated 28 May 2021

Time to move on

The government's move to rake up the Justice Isa case smacks of desperation, whereas it is now time for acceptance.
28 May 2021

Anti-tobacco award

SOMEHOW there are gaps in the picture. The WHO award to Pakistan for undertaking an effective campaign against...