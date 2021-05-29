Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 29, 2021

National Assembly extends NAB ordinance amid protest

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 29, 2021 - Updated May 29, 2021 07:21am
The issue of some private housing societies also came under discussion. — APP/File
The issue of some private housing societies also came under discussion. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Amid strong protest from the opposition over an incomplete quorum, the National Assembly on Friday extended the newly amended National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance-1999 for another 120 days.

The opposition claimed that NA Speaker Asad Qaiser had allowed the passage of a resolution for a second extension of the NAB Ordinance despite the absence of quorum due to which all business of the lower house of parliament should have been suspended.

The issue of some private housing societies also came under discussion as lawmakers said that Jammu Kashmir Employees Housing Society, Senate Employees Housing Society and the Supreme Court Employees Housing Society had nothing to do with these institutions whose names had been used to launch these societies.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member Shagufta Jumani said when she and many of her colleagues came to parliament in 2002, they had invested in Senate Housing Society and except a few, who got their investment refunded, the hard-earned money of many parliamentarians was stuck up, with the fate of the society still hanging in the balance.

When MNA Iqbal Ahmed complained about a massive fraud in the Jammu and Kashmir Housing Society, the interior secretary said NAB was investigating the case. The official then said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had not issued any No Objection Certificate (NOC) to any housing society during its tenure.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal said the Punjab government had not restored local government institutions for over two months despite the Supreme Court orders. He demanded that the apex court take legal action against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for violating its orders.

Earlier at the start of the session, PML-N lawmaker Shaikh Fayyazuddin pointed out the quorum due to thin attendance of members.

The Speaker then got members present in the house counted. As it was found that the quorum was incomplete, he suspended the proceedings of the house till the completion of the quorum.

However, the session resumed after some time.

When Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan presented a resolution for extending the NAB Ordinance, Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Sikandar Rahpoto drew attention of the chair towards lack of quorum.

However, the Speaker allowed the passage of the resolution to which the opposition strongly objected.

PML-N lawmaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, who also served as deputy speaker in the last PML-N regime, said the Speaker had committed the violation of the Constitution for a sixth time.

“No Speaker had ever done this in the history of the parliament,” he added.

Only after the passage of the resolution, the Speaker again ordered the counting of members and when it was found again that the quorum was incomplete, he prorogued the house for an indefinite period.

Leaders of all mainstream political parties have been calling for curtailing what they called “sweeping powers” of the anti-graft watchdog by amending the National Accountability Ordinance.

President Dr Arif Alvi had in February promulgated the ordinance for NAB’s prosecutor general (accountability), the post seen as the most significant after NAB’s chairman as no reference can be filed without the PG’s approval. The ordinance not only led to the reappointment of Syed Asghar Haider as the prosecutor general (accountability) for another term of three years, but also lifted the bar for another similar extension. Mr Haider’s term had expired on January 28.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
May 29, 2021 07:31am
Super.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Elephant in the room
Updated 29 May 2021

Elephant in the room

This elephant has in fact always been in the room. Perhaps he constructed the room in the first place.
Why are Arabs so powerless?
Updated 29 May 2021

Why are Arabs so powerless?

Israelis have long known that brain will rule over brawn, a fact that some Arab rulers are only just discovering.
Educating all children
28 May 2021

Educating all children

When developed nations decided to invest in education they weren’t as rich as they are today.

Editorial

29 May 2021

UNGA chief on Kashmir

BY all definitions, the Kashmir issue is the major stumbling block to peace in South Asia, and until a judicious...
29 May 2021

Rising exports

EXPORTS from Pakistan continue to show an upward trend as overseas shipments jumped significantly by 13.6pc to...
29 May 2021

Health cards in Punjab

AFTER the launch of the Sehat Sahulat Programme last November in KP, and its extension in February enabling free...
28 May 2021

Food insecurity

THE increase in the numbers of food-insecure people in this country speaks much louder than official claims of...
Time to move on
Updated 28 May 2021

Time to move on

The government's move to rake up the Justice Isa case smacks of desperation, whereas it is now time for acceptance.
28 May 2021

Anti-tobacco award

SOMEHOW there are gaps in the picture. The WHO award to Pakistan for undertaking an effective campaign against...