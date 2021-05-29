Single curriculum for classes 6 to 8 approved

ISLAMABAD: Experts on Friday approved a single national curriculum for Class VI to VIII which would be introduced from next year.

The curriculum was adopted at the end of a five-day national conference on the single curriculum held at Allama Iqbal Open University.

The single national curriculum for Class I to V will be introduced from the upcoming academic session starting from August this year.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the conference online, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood congratulated the educational units of provincial governments, stakeholders and the National Curriculum Council.

He said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the unanimous approval of the single national curriculum of eight subjects for grades VI to VIII was a step towards national unity.

“All federating units, scholars of all schools of thought, representatives of madressahs and experts from all over the country deserve congratulations,” he said.

The minister said the government was aware of its responsibilities towards national aspirations and international commitments to improve education in Pakistan.

“The single national curriculum will end the class system and all citizens will get equal opportunities to move forward,” he said.

Joint Educational Adviser and National Curriculum Council Chairman Mohammad Rafiq Tahir said the curriculum was a new chapter in the history of Pakistan.

He said ‘one nation: one curriculum’ was a dream that was becoming a reality. He said after the success of the first phase of the single national curriculum for grade 1 to 5, in the second phase the credit for the unanimous approval of eight subjects under the single national curriculum for grade 6 to 8 goes to the federal education. Later, speaking to Dawn, Mr Tahir said around 175 experts took part in the five-day conference.

“Now, the federal government and provinces will go for book publishing followed by teacher training,” he said. From the academic year 2022-23, the SNC based curriculum will be introduced across the country from class six to eight.

He said from upcoming academic session to be started in August, across the country, the SNC will be introduced from Class one to five, adding currently books publishing and teacher training process was in progress in provinces and at the federal level.

Addressing the ceremony, AIOU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum said the Ministry of Education, especially the prime minister, deserved congratulations for their serious efforts to introduce the curriculum. He stressed the importance of training teachers who will teach the new curriculum.

Education Secretary South Punjab Dr Ehtesham Anwar and Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Managing Director Dr Farooq Manzoor also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2021