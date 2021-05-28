Dawn Logo

Pakistan reports first confirmed case of Indian coronavirus variant

Ikram Junaidi | Dawn.comPublished May 28, 2021 - Updated May 28, 2021 09:37pm
Contact tracing of all the cases of the global strains is in progress. — Reuters/File
Pakistan has reported its first confirmed case of a coronavirus variant first identified in India, the federal health ministry said on Friday.

The Indian variant case was detected by the National Institute of Health which conducted whole-genome sequencing of SARS CoV-2 samples collected during the first three weeks of May 2021, health ministry spokesperson Sajid Shah said in a statement.

"The sequencing results confirmed [the] detection of seven cases of B.1.351 (South African variant) and one case of B.1.617.2 (Indian variant)," the statement said, adding that this was the first in-country detection of the Indian strain.

Shah said in accordance with protocols, the contact tracing of all the cases was in progress by the Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division and the Islamabad district health officer.

Explainer: What we know about the Indian variant as coronavirus sweeps South Asia

"Continued detection of global strains highlights the ongoing need for observation of guidelines, usage of masks and [the] need for vaccination," he added.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had earlier this month classified the B.1.617 strain as a variant of global concern.

The variant, along with the government decision to allow most activity to return to normal including mass religious and political gatherings, was considered to be responsible for a devastating spike in infections and deaths in India last month.

Coronavirus patients died in droves outside hospitals or at home because of a lack of beds, medical oxygen and drugs, prompting a flood of desperate pleas on social media.

Although infections are now falling in major Indian cities after weeks of restrictions, the rural areas of the country are seeing the brunt of a surge that has overwhelmed the health care system and killed at least 160,000 people since the start of March.

Earlier this month, health authorities in Thailand had reported the country's first cases of the Indian Covid-19 variant in a Thai woman and her four-year-old son who had arrived from Pakistan.

Head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and federal minister Asad Umar had said at the time that it was "out of the question" that the two Thai nationals had contracted the Indian variant from Pakistan as it was not present in the country.

In late April, the health ministry had said that Pakistan had so far not reported any case of the Indian strain.

To prevent the spread of the B.1.617 variant in Pakistan, the NCOC had last month placed India in the category C list, banning entry of passengers from the country through air and land routes.

Authorities in Pakistan have urged the public to adhere to Covid standard operating procedures and get vaccinated, citing the havoc wreaked by the virus in India.

The B.1.617 variant contains two key mutations to the outer "spike" portion of the virus that attaches to human cells, according to senior Indian virologist Shahid Jameel.

The WHO has said the predominant lineage of B.1.617 was first identified in India last December, although an earlier version was spotted in October 2020.

The variant has already spread to other countries, and many nations have moved to cut or restrict movements from India.

Comments (12)
Leena
May 28, 2021 08:39pm
Shame on India.
Reply Recommend 0
AA
May 28, 2021 08:41pm
Indian virus is here
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
May 28, 2021 08:42pm
How did it get in the country if the borders are sealed with India? I hope there is an investigation on whether there are infiltrators trying to spread the disease sneaking across the border.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Ahmed
May 28, 2021 08:47pm
Must be due to infiltration. India is purposefully spreading its virus in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Vineet
May 28, 2021 08:51pm
"No one is safe until everyone is safe". Mass vaccination is the only way to come out of this crisis. Till all the people are immune to the virus, it will keep on making its varients. Very sad, but ture.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam chishti
May 28, 2021 08:53pm
This is going to be devastating for the poor no food no medicine no immunity.
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
May 28, 2021 08:53pm
We never called it China virus before but happy to mention Indian virus variant.
Reply Recommend 0
Azad J
May 28, 2021 08:54pm
Pakistan should have put india in red list earlier
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
May 28, 2021 09:11pm
It looks like Pakistani authorities are preparing grounds to blame an upcoming covid disaster and its own shortcomings on india as usual.
Reply Recommend 0
CS
May 28, 2021 09:16pm
Big Blunder committed by Pakistan by allowing diplomat family member in when the virus was detected! Now people will pay the price! Indian wishes were granted!
Reply Recommend 0
CS
May 28, 2021 09:20pm
Speaking with Indian outside Pakistan, they will wishing for it. Now you will see entire social media will be all over it as they were looking for something which overshadow the ground reality in India!
Reply Recommend 0
desidude
May 28, 2021 09:21pm
@Leena - the first cases of covid were in China. Do you also say "shame on China"?
Reply Recommend 0

