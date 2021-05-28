Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 28, 2021

FM Qureshi leaves for three-day visit to Iraq

Naveed SiddiquiPublished May 28, 2021 - Updated May 28, 2021 02:58pm
The foreign minister will exchange views on problems of the Muslim world and global and regional issues of mutual interest with Iraqi leadership. — APP/File
The foreign minister will exchange views on problems of the Muslim world and global and regional issues of mutual interest with Iraqi leadership. — APP/File

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left on Friday for a three-day visit to Iraq on the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold detailed discussions on bilateral cooperation, besides reviewing cooperation between Iraq and Pakistan in multilateral organisations, particularly the United Nations, its subsidiary organisations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, according to the statement.

The foreign minister will also exchange views on problems of the Muslim world and global and regional issues of mutual interest.

Qureshi will call on the leadership of Iraq and discuss bilateral matters with Iraqi ministers, especially issues pertaining to the management and wellbeing of thousands of Pakistani Zaireen who visit sacred sites in Iraq every year.

According to the statement, the foreign minister’s visit has come against the backdrop of “a number of ministerial-level visits from both sides in the past few months, which signify the importance accorded by both countries to augmenting bilateral relationship for mutual benefit”.

“The visit is expected to add further momentum to the positive trajectory of brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iraq,” the statement read.

It further stated that Pakistan and Iraq had long-standing fraternal ties “rooted in shared faith, values and culture” and bilateral relations between the two countries benefited from shared understanding and similarity of views on a number of regional and global issues.

“The two countries continue to collaborate closely to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.”

The statement also referred to an agreement signed between Pakistan and Iraq’s Foreign Service Academies in April this year as an example of growing cooperation between the two countries.

Prior to that, President Dr Arif Alvi had offered training courses for the Iraqi military personnel in the defence training institutes of Pakistan.

During a meeting with an Iraqi delegation led by Defence Minister Juma Enad Sadoon Khattab Al Jibori at Aiwan-i-Sadr in February, the president had emphasised that both the countries needed to support each other at all international forums. He had said Pakistan attached great importance to the mutually beneficial relations with Iraq and wanted to further strengthen bilateral relations in the areas of trade, economy and defence.

Iraqi Defence Minister Saadoon had also met Qureshi during the visit and discussed the overall situation in the region. Both the ministers had reaffirmed the mutual desire to further promote and solidify existing bilateral relations.

Qureshi had underscored the importance accorded by Pakistan to its fraternal ties with Iraq and stressed the need for frequent high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Waking up to post-Covid healthcare
Updated 28 May 2021

Waking up to post-Covid healthcare

Instead of taking traditional approaches, it is time for innovative planning and belief that the future is fleeing fast.
Evict & extinguish
Updated 28 May 2021

Evict & extinguish

Ours is a regime of dispossession that cannot be divorced from a larger global political economy story of rapacious profiteering.

Editorial

28 May 2021

Food insecurity

THE increase in the numbers of food-insecure people in this country speaks much louder than official claims of...
Time to move on
Updated 28 May 2021

Time to move on

The government's move to rake up the Justice Isa case smacks of desperation, whereas it is now time for acceptance.
28 May 2021

Anti-tobacco award

SOMEHOW there are gaps in the picture. The WHO award to Pakistan for undertaking an effective campaign against...
Sindh’s dacoits
Updated 27 May 2021

Sindh’s dacoits

Law and order cannot be sacrificed to political expediency.
27 May 2021

Assets unfrozen

THE decision of the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands to unfreeze PIA properties Roosevelt Hotel ...
Updated 27 May 2021

Attack on journalist

All this is happening under the watchful eye of a democratically elected state and its law-enforcement apparatus.