Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 28, 2021

21pc of Islamabad's target population vaccinated against Covid-19: Asad Umar

Dawn.comPublished May 28, 2021 - Updated May 28, 2021 01:36pm
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar addresses a conference in Islamabad. — DawnnewsTV
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar addresses a conference in Islamabad. — DawnnewsTV

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Friday that 21 per cent of Islamabad's target population had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Addressing the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce in the capital, Umar said the city had reached a point in terms of vaccinations where the "first rays of sunlight had started to appear".

He said the inoculation campaign was progressing comparatively better in Islamabad than in other parts of the country, adding: "21pc of Islamabad's target population has gotten itself vaccinated."

The "bad news", he said, was that there was capacity for more vaccinations than this, adding that "the faster we do this work, the faster we will permanently escape [this situation]."

He said the current vaccination capacity in Islamabad was 20,000 shots daily while the average number of first dose administrations was 7,000 shots.

The minister said there was a need to run a vaccination campaign with help of the businessmen and traders because they stood to benefit the most from it.

Umar gave the example of Massachusetts, which according to him was completely lifting restrictions and going towards reopening because it had reached a certain stage of the vaccination process.

"It is only a matter of a few weeks, not months and years when we can completely escape this [situation in Islamabad].

"The faster we increase vaccinations, the sooner we will get the opportunity to remove all restrictions," said the federal minister, adding that he wanted to see no restrictions in place on Eidul Azha so businesses and traders could be free to work.

"I believe the NCOC will provide you full help and if your leadership is present then we want to send a message through you [...] your real help is needed in vaccinating your employees in your businesses," said Umar.

More to follow.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Waking up to post-Covid healthcare
Updated 28 May 2021

Waking up to post-Covid healthcare

Instead of taking traditional approaches, it is time for innovative planning and belief that the future is fleeing fast.
Evict & extinguish
Updated 28 May 2021

Evict & extinguish

Ours is a regime of dispossession that cannot be divorced from a larger global political economy story of rapacious profiteering.

Editorial

28 May 2021

Food insecurity

THE increase in the numbers of food-insecure people in this country speaks much louder than official claims of...
Time to move on
Updated 28 May 2021

Time to move on

The government's move to rake up the Justice Isa case smacks of desperation, whereas it is now time for acceptance.
28 May 2021

Anti-tobacco award

SOMEHOW there are gaps in the picture. The WHO award to Pakistan for undertaking an effective campaign against...
Sindh’s dacoits
Updated 27 May 2021

Sindh’s dacoits

Law and order cannot be sacrificed to political expediency.
27 May 2021

Assets unfrozen

THE decision of the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands to unfreeze PIA properties Roosevelt Hotel ...
Updated 27 May 2021

Attack on journalist

All this is happening under the watchful eye of a democratically elected state and its law-enforcement apparatus.