Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 28, 2021

Pakistan's future lies in industrialisation, says PM Imran

Dawn.comPublished May 28, 2021 - Updated May 28, 2021 02:47pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the commercial launch of Rashakai Prioritized Special Economic Zone. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the commercial launch of Rashakai Prioritized Special Economic Zone. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said Pakistan's future lay in industrialisation, adding that his government was now focusing on sustainable growth.

Addressing the commercial launch of Rashakai Prioritized Special Economic Zone in Nowshera, he said wealth creation is impossible with industrialisation.

"Also this economic zone comes under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This is a good thing for Pakistan because China has developed rapidly, and we can learn the most from their development."

The prime minister stated that industrialisation in Western countries was "old" and Pakistan could not learn from it. "But China has the most recent [experience with] industrialisation," he said, reiterating that Pakistan could learn a lot from its developed neighbour.

PM Imran also gave a "warning" to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister regarding the economic zone. "You told me that people are eager to buy this land [...] don't sell the lands. Lease them on lesser rates."

He argued that selling the land would make it turn into real estate and raise its price. "When land prices skyrocket, industries are unable to cope." The premier said he wanted the land to be used by those who wished to set up industries.

Commenting on the need for upping exports, PM Imran said that past governments did not focus on this area. "How can we increase our wealth if we don't export to the world? We can't become rich by selling wheat, rice and sugar."

He stated that China paid special attention to exports. "We have never paid attention to exports. So this Rashakai economic zone is a huge opportunity for us," he said, adding that authorities need to give preference to export-based industries.

The prime minister also lamented that Pakistan was not an "investor-friendly country".

"We have not removed the obstacles in their way. A person will only set up a business for profit, not for charity. It is the government's job to remove obstacles from investors' path."

He said China was now outsourcing their industries due to cheap labour. "We are trying to give them incentives to come to Pakistan. Our only problem is that we need to get rid of obstacles preventing investment."

The PM said his government was trying to provide incentives to attract investors.

PM Imran further said Pakistan had faced a tough time due to the debts incurred by previous governments. "As we were finally beginning to deal with this, the pandemic happened. Thankfully Pakistan was largely spared from the devastating effects of the pandemic."

He said his government had decided early on to not impose a lockdown, as the poor ultimately suffered from it. "If I had come under pressure and imposed a lockdown, perhaps we would be facing the same situation as India."

We took the decision to save our people and the economy, he said. "Now our opponents are amazed at the four per cent growth rate projection for the next fiscal year. They tell us we are lying."

Making a reference to his cricketing career, PM Imran said: "I was the captain that brought a neutral umpire. We are not ones to win with rigging."

He said large-scale manufacturing was showing growth and there had been improvement in the agriculture sector. "This time round there has been record output of rice, corn and wheat," he said, adding that this had an affect on other sectors.

"Good times are coming. I used to tell people to not worry, but they used to worry. Life is never a straight line."

He concluded his speech by saying that as the economy grows, there would be pressure on the current account. The current account has been in surplus for the past 10 months, he said. "But as the economy grows, we will require imports. So the fear is that it will put pressure on our current account."

He said that the government was now planning on sustainable growth so that it does not have to turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to Radio Pakistan, the Rashakai Prioritized Special Economic Zone is part of the CPEC cluster and is a flagship project of the KP government and KP Economic Zone Development and Management Company.

The zone spreads over one thousand acres, which is linked with CPEC route on M-I Motorway and other districts of the province, making the project strategically significant.

The construction of the zone is being carried out in collaboration with China's state enterprise, China Road and Bridge Corporation, and KP Economic Zone Development and Management Company.

The project will provide employment opportunities to about 200,000 people in the area directly and indirectly.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Haroon Malik
May 28, 2021 02:24pm
So Imran Khan is appreciating Motorway M1 and Industrial zones of CPEC that he was criticizing before. These politicians are double faced and that is a fact.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam chishti
May 28, 2021 02:26pm
If you run before you can walk you fall down.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
May 28, 2021 02:30pm
He is only good for giving speeches.These good times he is talking about has high prices for the very basic necessities of life.so yes we are still very worried Mr Prime minister.
Reply Recommend 0
Fazalmk
May 28, 2021 02:30pm
This time he forgot to mention quantity of milk of Pakistani cows & Chinese cows. Things are improving.
Reply Recommend 0
Mentor
May 28, 2021 02:31pm
Finally he gets it.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed Iqbal
May 28, 2021 02:36pm
Every nation's future lie in industrialization in a world of today. He needs to say something new.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Waking up to post-Covid healthcare
Updated 28 May 2021

Waking up to post-Covid healthcare

Instead of taking traditional approaches, it is time for innovative planning and belief that the future is fleeing fast.
Evict & extinguish
Updated 28 May 2021

Evict & extinguish

Ours is a regime of dispossession that cannot be divorced from a larger global political economy story of rapacious profiteering.

Editorial

28 May 2021

Food insecurity

THE increase in the numbers of food-insecure people in this country speaks much louder than official claims of...
Time to move on
Updated 28 May 2021

Time to move on

The government's move to rake up the Justice Isa case smacks of desperation, whereas it is now time for acceptance.
28 May 2021

Anti-tobacco award

SOMEHOW there are gaps in the picture. The WHO award to Pakistan for undertaking an effective campaign against...
Sindh’s dacoits
Updated 27 May 2021

Sindh’s dacoits

Law and order cannot be sacrificed to political expediency.
27 May 2021

Assets unfrozen

THE decision of the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands to unfreeze PIA properties Roosevelt Hotel ...
Updated 27 May 2021

Attack on journalist

All this is happening under the watchful eye of a democratically elected state and its law-enforcement apparatus.