Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 28, 2021

SC rules misread before filing of ‘curative review plea’ in Isa case, says registrar

Nasir IqbalPublished May 28, 2021 - Updated May 28, 2021 07:41am
This file photo shows Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — SC website/File
This file photo shows Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — SC website/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court registrar’s office, while returning the government’s “curative review petition” in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case on Wednesday, ruled that the federation had misconceived the Supreme Court Rules of 1980 when it moved a set of five petitions.

In its order, the institutional branch of the Supreme Court explained that the “curative review petition” was an application which provides information to initiate “suo motu” proceedings under Articles 184(3), 187, 188 and 189 of the Constitution, read with Orders 26 and 33 of the Supreme Court rules.

The president, the prime minister, the law minister, PM’s adviser Shahzad Akbar and the Federal Board of Revenue are among the petitioners.

The objection by the court’s office explained that the present case amounted to a second review petition. It was thus not entertainable under Order 36, Rule 9 of the Supreme Court rules, which states that after the final disposal of the first application for review, no subsequent application for review will lie to the court and consequently will not be entertained by the registry.

Meanwhile, the vice chairman of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Khushdil Khan, and the chairman of PBC’s executive committee, Muhammad Faheem Wali, have cautioned the government against filing another review petitions against the April 26 judgement in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case. “The legal fraternity will not hesitate to launch a countrywide agitation to oppose the government’s attempt tooth and nail.”

Khushdil Khan and Faheem Wali condemned the government’s decision to file the curative review petition, saying the objections raised by the registrar’s office were valid.

In a statement, the Pakistan Bar Council alleged that the role, conduct and activities of the president, the prime minister and the federal law minister were aimed at undermining the independence of the judiciary and the democratic process.

The Pakistan Bar Council said it would not allow the government to succeed in its “nefarious design to target the independent judiciary”.

The registrar’s office had stated in its objection that “suo motu case” had been mentioned on the title page of the petitions, but in the subject column it was referred to as the “curative review petition”.

The government, while filing a set of five petitions, had moved a separate application seeking two weeks for filing of paper books, but after an initial scrutiny, the registrar found the petitions to be suffering from a number of deficiencies.

Moreover, the power of attorney of the petitioners, namely the president and others in favour of the advocate on record, were not properly executed, the registrar observed. “Scandalous language was used on five occasions in various pages of the petitions.”

The petitioner failed to issue proper notices to the respondents, including Justice Isa, while filing the petitions and hence the request for more time cannot be granted and the case was being returned in its original form, the registrar’s office stated.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
May 28, 2021 07:49am
Isa and other ultra powerful can run for a while. But they cannot hide. Mark these words.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
May 28, 2021 07:50am
Birds of feather protect each other
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 28, 2021 07:52am
No looter of Pakistanis' money should ever make the fatal mistake of taking our leader IK lightly. You'll see, soon enough.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 28, 2021 07:54am
Listen Isa and all other judges etc. The leader we have elected will never let you run away with our looted wealth. Never. Better comply while we ask nicely.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
May 28, 2021 07:55am
I am a Pakistani citizen. I have a right to know as to how he acquired the property in UK. Where did the money come from. That is all
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran
May 28, 2021 07:57am
Is there no limit to the mendacity of this government?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 28, 2021 08:02am
Honorable Justice Qazi Faez Isa should now reveal the money trail of family's UK assets.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleha Majid
May 28, 2021 08:04am
Is the lawmaker n law preserver above the law???
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
May 28, 2021 08:27am
Well said Khusdil Khan. Some quarters are very afraid of rule of right which will come to us in 2023
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 28, 2021 08:32am
It’s time for law minister to resign.
Reply Recommend 0
Fawad Chodry
May 28, 2021 08:35am
This Government is worried that if Isa becomes CJP, they will face fate as others did with Sakib Nisar!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Waking up to post-Covid healthcare
Updated 28 May 2021

Waking up to post-Covid healthcare

Instead of taking traditional approaches, it is time for innovative planning and belief that the future is fleeing fast.
Evict & extinguish
Updated 28 May 2021

Evict & extinguish

Ours is a regime of dispossession that cannot be divorced from a larger global political economy story of rapacious profiteering.

Editorial

28 May 2021

Food insecurity

THE increase in the numbers of food-insecure people in this country speaks much louder than official claims of...
Time to move on
Updated 28 May 2021

Time to move on

The government's move to rake up the Justice Isa case smacks of desperation, whereas it is now time for acceptance.
28 May 2021

Anti-tobacco award

SOMEHOW there are gaps in the picture. The WHO award to Pakistan for undertaking an effective campaign against...
Sindh’s dacoits
Updated 27 May 2021

Sindh’s dacoits

Law and order cannot be sacrificed to political expediency.
27 May 2021

Assets unfrozen

THE decision of the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands to unfreeze PIA properties Roosevelt Hotel ...
Updated 27 May 2021

Attack on journalist

All this is happening under the watchful eye of a democratically elected state and its law-enforcement apparatus.