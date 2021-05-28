Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 28, 2021

Finance ministry’s top official removed

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 28, 2021 - Updated May 28, 2021 08:22am
The federal government has removed a BS-22 officer from the top position of the finance ministry and appointed a BS-21 officer to head the ministry. — Photo courtesy Twitter
The federal government has removed a BS-22 officer from the top position of the finance ministry and appointed a BS-21 officer to head the ministry. — Photo courtesy Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Days before the announcement of the federal budget, the federal government has removed a BS-22 officer from the top position of the finance ministry and appointed a BS-21 officer to head the ministry.

As per the notification issued by the Establishment Division, Kamran Ali Afzal, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), has been transferred from the post of finance secretary and has been posted as the secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production.

According to another notification, “Yusuf Khan, a BS-21 officer of the PAS, presently pos­ted as secretary Benazir Income Support Programme, is transferred and posted as additional secretary (in charge), finance division, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

Sources said that after induction of Shaukat Tarin as federal minister for finance, Kamran Afzal was planning to switch the ministry since the minister wanted to bring the men of his own choice to deliver for what he has been picked for this assignment.

More transfers, retirement of police officers notified

The federal government has sidelined a senior most bureaucrat, Mohammad Shoaib Siddiqui. Interestingly, he has been replaced less than a month before the government is going to auction additional spectrum for 5G internet.

Mr Siddiqui, a well-known officer, hails from Karachi and he was working as the federal secretary of information technology and telecommunication.

He was a strong contestant for the post of rector National School of Public Policy, however, the government had appointed former secretary establishment Dr Ijaz Munir as the rector, who was apparently in the good book of the incumbent regime.

The sources said Mr Siddiqui was unaware of this development as he continued to work in the IT ministry even after issuance of the notification and until he learnt about his removal through media. He will be replaced by Dr Mohammad Sohail Rajput, a BS-22 officer of PAS.

Mr Rajput was working as the special secretary in the Ministry of Commerce until May 18 and was posted as the secretary of industries and production following transfer of Afzal Latif who was appointed as the secretary of establishment. Hence, he headed the Ministry of Industries for a shortest span of only 10 days.

Meanwhile, Establishment Division also notified retirement of 33 senior police officers reaching the superannuation in next few months.

The officers to be retired in 2021-2022 included four inspectors general (IGs), including FIA Director General Wajid Zia, 10 additional IGs, three DIGs, 16 senior superintendents of police and four superintendents of police.

Mr Zia headed the JIT that led to disqualification of former PM Nawaz Sharif and subsequent conviction of Mr Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and retired Captain Safdar by the accountability court of Islamabad.

According to the notification, IG of Railway Arif Nawaz will retire on August 27, 2021, Commandant of National Police Academy Ahmed Latif on August 12, 2021, Wajid Zia on March 27, 2022, Kaleem Imam on April 24, 2022, Additional IG Tariq Nawaz Malik on July 31, 2021, Abbas Hussain Malik on August 4, Dr Jameel Ahmed on August 24 and Dr Waliullah on October 20.

Abubakar Khuda Buksh will retire on January 7, 2022, Mohammad Arif Hanif and Sajjad Afzal on January 8, Zafar Iqbal on March 7, Shahid Hanif on May 8, 2022 and Imtiaz Altaf on May 23.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Waking up to post-Covid healthcare
Updated 28 May 2021

Waking up to post-Covid healthcare

Instead of taking traditional approaches, it is time for innovative planning and belief that the future is fleeing fast.
Evict & extinguish
Updated 28 May 2021

Evict & extinguish

Ours is a regime of dispossession that cannot be divorced from a larger global political economy story of rapacious profiteering.

Editorial

28 May 2021

Food insecurity

THE increase in the numbers of food-insecure people in this country speaks much louder than official claims of...
Time to move on
Updated 28 May 2021

Time to move on

The government's move to rake up the Justice Isa case smacks of desperation, whereas it is now time for acceptance.
28 May 2021

Anti-tobacco award

SOMEHOW there are gaps in the picture. The WHO award to Pakistan for undertaking an effective campaign against...
Sindh’s dacoits
Updated 27 May 2021

Sindh’s dacoits

Law and order cannot be sacrificed to political expediency.
27 May 2021

Assets unfrozen

THE decision of the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands to unfreeze PIA properties Roosevelt Hotel ...
Updated 27 May 2021

Attack on journalist

All this is happening under the watchful eye of a democratically elected state and its law-enforcement apparatus.