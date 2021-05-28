Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 28, 2021

UN rights body orders open-ended probe into Gaza violence

AFPPublished May 28, 2021 - Updated May 28, 2021 07:39am
GENEVA: United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is delivering her speech remotely at the opening of a UN Human Rights Council emergency meeting on occupied Palestinian territories and East Jerusalem on Thursday. The meeting decided to launch an investigation into violations surrounding the latest Gaza violence.—AFP
GENEVA: United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is delivering her speech remotely at the opening of a UN Human Rights Council emergency meeting on occupied Palestinian territories and East Jerusalem on Thursday. The meeting decided to launch an investigation into violations surrounding the latest Gaza violence.—AFP

GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council decided on Thursday to create an open-ended international investigation into violations surrounding the latest Gaza violence, and into “systematic” abuses in the Palestinian territories and inside Israel.

The resolution, which passed with 24 of the council’s 47 members in favour, would spur an unprecedented level of scrutiny on abuses and their “root causes” in the decades-long Middle East conflict.

The text, which was presented by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, was debated during a special one-day council session focused on the surge in deadly violence between Israelis and Palestinians this month.

Opening the session, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet voiced particular concern about the “high level of civilian fatalities and injuries” from the attacks on Gaza, and warned the Israeli attacks on the enclave “may constitute war crimes”.

Text of the resolution presented by Pakistan on behalf of OIC

She also said Hamas’s “indiscriminate” firing of rockets at Israel was “a clear violation of international humanitarian law”.

Before a truce took hold last Friday, Israeli air strikes and artillery fire on Gaza killed 254 Palestinians, including 66 children, and wounded more than 1,900 people in 11 days of conflict, the health ministry in Gaza says.

A barrage of thousands of rockets and other fire from Gaza claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child and an Arab-Israeli teenager, medics say. Some 357 people in Israel were wounded.

Thursday’s resolution ordered the launching of an investigation into violations surrounding the latest violence, but also into “systematic” abuses spurring a repetitive cycle of violence over the decades.

The council agreed to establish “an ongoing independent, international commission of inquiry... in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and in Israel”.

The investigators, the text said, should probe “underlying root causes of recurrent tensions and instability, including systematic discrimination and repression based on group identity”.

The investigation should focus on establishing facts and gather evidence for legal proceedings, and should aim to identify perpetrators to ensure they are held accountable, it said.

It also urges countries to “refrain from transferring arms when they assess... that there is a clear risk that such arms might be used in the commission or facilitation of serious violations or abuses”.

Before the vote Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, slammed the session and the text, insisting they were yet another example of the council’s bias against Israel.

The resolution, she insisted, “has nothing to do with reality, has nothing to do with human rights”.

As expected, she urged countries not to back the resolution, which she said would “embolden and reward Hamas….”. Israel, she insisted, “took all measures to protect civilians”.

Bachelet said her office had “not seen evidence” that the buildings targeted in Gaza, including medical facilities and media offices, were “hosting armed groups or being used for military purposes”.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, meanwhile, accused Israel of instituting “an apartheid system”.

“The right to self defence and the right to resist occupation is a right we have as the Palestinian people,” he said.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

28 May 2021

Food insecurity

THE increase in the numbers of food-insecure people in this country speaks much louder than official claims of...
Time to move on
Updated 28 May 2021

Time to move on

The government's move to rake up the Justice Isa case smacks of desperation, whereas it is now time for acceptance.
28 May 2021

Anti-tobacco award

SOMEHOW there are gaps in the picture. The WHO award to Pakistan for undertaking an effective campaign against...
Sindh’s dacoits
Updated 27 May 2021

Sindh’s dacoits

Law and order cannot be sacrificed to political expediency.
27 May 2021

Assets unfrozen

THE decision of the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands to unfreeze PIA properties Roosevelt Hotel ...
Updated 27 May 2021

Attack on journalist

All this is happening under the watchful eye of a democratically elected state and its law-enforcement apparatus.