Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 27, 2021

Another new record at PSX as 2.2 billion shares change hands

Dawn.comPublished May 27, 2021 - Updated May 27, 2021 09:33pm
The technology and communication sector continued to remain in the limelight at the PSX on Thursday. — Reuters/File
The technology and communication sector continued to remain in the limelight at the PSX on Thursday. — Reuters/File

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw an all-time high daily trading volume for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with 2.21 billion shares traded in a single session.

A day earlier, the PSX had made history with a record-high 1.56bn shares traded.

On Thursday, the market today managed to break yesterday’s volume record by a huge margin of ~654 million shares, a closing note by Aba Ali Habib securities said.

"Pakistan Stock Exchange adds yet another feather in its cap by attracting all-time high trading volume of 2.21 billion shares in [a] single day," it noted.

However, the equities witnessed a volatile session today, with the benchmark KSE-100 index ending the day at 46,791 points with a loss of 21.56 points, despite gaining more than 391 points in early trading hours.

The technology and communication sector continued to remain in the limelight on Thursday, with 950m shares, or 43pc of the aggregate trading, captured by the penny stock WorldCall Telecom (WTL) alone — the highest-ever volume recorded in a scrip, according to a daily roundup by Ismail Iqbal securities.

According to the report, fertilisers, banks and autos remained the major laggards to the index, cumulatively shedding 54 points.

"Better growth expectations and populist budget proposal will continue to strengthen investors’ confidence in [the] bourse, however, tomorrow’s trading may see some range-bound activity amid MPC anticipation," Aba Ali Habib said.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Twitter hailed what he termed "yet another great news".

On Wednesday, the KSE-100 index jumped 511.65 points, or 1.11pc, to settle at 46,812.31, with Planning Minister Asad Umar attributing the record-high daily trading volume to the market reacting to signs of sustained economic recovery and "the successful containment of the Covid 3rd wave".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

History restored
27 May 2021

History restored

‘The Court of Lahore’ remains a lesson in Machiavellian politics.
In search of a boom
Updated 27 May 2021

In search of a boom

The needle seems to have moved, even if slightly, on the matter of the Pak-US relationship.
Anti-poor bail
27 May 2021

Anti-poor bail

Our bail regime is antiquated, anti-poor and built on questionable foundations.

Editorial

Sindh’s dacoits
Updated 27 May 2021

Sindh’s dacoits

Law and order cannot be sacrificed to political expediency.
27 May 2021

Assets unfrozen

THE decision of the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands to unfreeze PIA properties Roosevelt Hotel ...
Updated 27 May 2021

Attack on journalist

All this is happening under the watchful eye of a democratically elected state and its law-enforcement apparatus.
Intra-party divisions
Updated 26 May 2021

Intra-party divisions

With PDM dysfunctional and the PML-N hacking away at its own limbs, the opposition appears to be the least of the govt's problems.
26 May 2021

Geneva meeting

THE recent meeting in Geneva between the Pakistani and American national security advisers should give bilateral...
26 May 2021

Women’s inclusion

THE success of the Ehsaas Savings Wallets pilot initiative for 7m of the poorest women registered as Kafaalat...