Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 27, 2021

Twitter urges Indian government to respect freedom of expression

APPublished May 27, 2021 - Updated May 27, 2021 05:12pm
Critics accuse Narendra Modi’s government of silencing criticism on social media, particularly Twitter, a charge senior leaders of the governing party have denied.— AP/File
Critics accuse Narendra Modi’s government of silencing criticism on social media, particularly Twitter, a charge senior leaders of the governing party have denied.— AP/File

Twitter on Thursday said it is worried about the safety of its staff in India and called for the government to respect freedom of expression, days after Indian police visited its office in New Delhi over its labelling of a tweet by a governing party spokesman as “manipulated media”.

Twitter has been involved in a tense battle with the Indian government, which has often asked it to restrict content alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is trying to silence criticism, including of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter said it has “concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police” and “the potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve.”

Read: India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its Covid-19 handling

On Monday, Indian police visited the Twitter office in New Delhi to serve a notice directing it to answer questions about its tagging of the tweet as manipulated.

“It appears that Twitter has some information which is not known to us on the basis of which they have classified it as such,” police said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the messaging app WhatsApp filed a lawsuit in Delhi High Court arguing that new government rules that require it to make messages “traceable” to external parties are unconstitutional and undermine the fundamental right to privacy.

WhatsApp currently uses end-to-end encryption for its messaging service, which encrypts messages in such a way that no one apart from the sender and receiver are able to read the messages sent between them.

Sweeping new regulations for technology companies were announced in February that hold them more accountable for content shared on their platforms. A 90-day grace period for complying with the rules ended on Wednesday.

Leaders from Modi’s party last week tweeted portions of a document they said was created by the main opposition Congress party to make the government look bad over its handling of the pandemic. Some Congress leaders complained to Twitter, saying the document was forged. In response, Twitter marked some posts as “manipulated media”.

Under Twitter rules, it applies “manipulated media” tags to posts that have been “deceptively altered or fabricated”.

Twitter said in its statement on Thursday that “to keep our service available, we will strive to comply with applicable law in India.”

“But, just as we do around the world, we will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the rule of law,” it said.

Critics accuse Modi’s government of silencing criticism on social media, particularly Twitter, a charge senior leaders of the governing party have denied.

The new social media regulations give the government more power to police online content. They require internet platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to erase content that authorities deem to be unlawful and to help with police investigations, including identifying the originators of “mischievous information.”

Social media sites, including Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp, were given three months to comply.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

History restored
27 May 2021

History restored

‘The Court of Lahore’ remains a lesson in Machiavellian politics.
In search of a boom
Updated 27 May 2021

In search of a boom

The needle seems to have moved, even if slightly, on the matter of the Pak-US relationship.
Anti-poor bail
27 May 2021

Anti-poor bail

Our bail regime is antiquated, anti-poor and built on questionable foundations.

Editorial

Sindh’s dacoits
Updated 27 May 2021

Sindh’s dacoits

Law and order cannot be sacrificed to political expediency.
27 May 2021

Assets unfrozen

THE decision of the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands to unfreeze PIA properties Roosevelt Hotel ...
Updated 27 May 2021

Attack on journalist

All this is happening under the watchful eye of a democratically elected state and its law-enforcement apparatus.
Intra-party divisions
Updated 26 May 2021

Intra-party divisions

With PDM dysfunctional and the PML-N hacking away at its own limbs, the opposition appears to be the least of the govt's problems.
26 May 2021

Geneva meeting

THE recent meeting in Geneva between the Pakistani and American national security advisers should give bilateral...
26 May 2021

Women’s inclusion

THE success of the Ehsaas Savings Wallets pilot initiative for 7m of the poorest women registered as Kafaalat...