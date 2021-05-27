Dawn Logo

Mondelez becomes 'first company in Pakistan' to run campaign using Google DV 360 and Oracle Bluekai

Dawn.comPublished May 27, 2021 - Updated May 27, 2021 04:18pm
This combination photo shows the logos of Mondelez International — a snacks company — and communications agency Brainchild. — Online/Website
Mondelez — a snacks company whose products include Cadbury Dairy Milk — has become the "first company in Pakistan" to run a campaign using a mixture of Google's Display & Video 360 (DV 360) and Oracle Bluekai. The campaign was executed by communications agency Brainchild.

In a statement, Brainchild shared that the tools were used for Mondelez's "Teachers Ko Salaam" campaign which, while paying tribute to them for "ensuring that life goes on" during the Covid-19 pandemic, also encouraged students to leave heartfelt messages for their teachers at the Cadbury Generosity website and order a personalised Cadbury Dairy Milk gift box for them.

The data-backed targeting methodology used by BrainChild for the campaign resulted in 15 per cent of the engaged audience clicking through to the landing page, the statement said.

"In order to reach high-affinity data sets of students, the team at Brainchild leveraged a second party database — a first for any advertiser or agency in Pakistan — to provide an audience with high-affinity student data sets, delivering highly relevant audiences. Using DV 360 for all the programmatic display buying, the team at Brainchild was able to analyse, adjust, and pivot the overall process," the agency shared.

Talking about the process, Associate Business Director at Brainchild, Saadi Ghouse, said the agency used first-party data from the Cadbury Generosity website and complemented it with second-party data taken from Hamariweb and Urdupoint along with DV 360 and Facebook pixels captured.

"The data was then sent to Oracle Bluekai for integration and then back to both DV 360 and Facebook as media channels," he added.

"Tapping the programmatic team at Brainchild, Mondelez becomes the first company in Pakistan to dabble with a blend of DV 360 and Oracle Bluekai in order to activate the power of programmatic media buying coupled with the precision of a data management platform," the statement said.

Google's Country Director, South Asian Frontier, Farhan Qureshi, while reacting to the development said: "It is exciting to see Mondelez Pakistan leverage a mix of first-party and second-party data to create a campaign that is relevant and impactful in the current times.

"As we move towards a more privacy-first advertising ecosystem, first-party data coupled with automation and ML will play a critical role in ensuring that advertisers can focus on privacy while continuing to deliver on business results," he added.

