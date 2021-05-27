In meeting with Sindh CM, Rashid assures support for anti-bandit operation

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday met Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and assured him that the Ministry of Interior would provide all the support Sindh needed in its operation against bandits.

Rashid — who is visiting Karachi on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to formulate a security strategy for Sindh against the backdrop of recent incidents of violence in the upper part of the province — told the chief minister that he could seek Rangers’ assistance for the operation at any time, according to a press release by the Sindh government.

The statement quoted the chief minister as telling Rashid that his government needed some sensitive equipment and while they were making arrangements to get the equipment, the Ministry of Interior could help them as well.

Rashid once again assured the CM of providing all the needed support to the Sindh government for the operation, though he added that law and order was a provincial subject.

When the chief minister said his government would soon clear Sindh's riverine areas of bandits, Rashid asked him to book the bandits under the anti-terrorism law.

Earlier in the meeting, the chief minister said Pakistan, which was previously ranked the sixth most dangerous country in the world, was now ranked 126th, implying that the law and order situation had improved.

“Previously, we had to travel with a convoy, but the PPP-led Sindh government initiated an operation [against criminal elements] and got the highways cleared,” he recalled, adding that back then, the law and order situation had worsened to such an extent in Karachi that the city saw the emergence of no-go areas.

Briefing Rashid on the recent incidents of violence in rural Sindh, he added that the police conducted an operation in Shikarpur on May 23 to rescue eight kidnapped persons, during which kidnappers were able to attack a chained police armoured personnel carrier as it had malfunctioned.

Welcoming Rashid in Sindh, he said the provincial government and the Centre would work together, the statement quoted him as saying.

Interior Ministry Secretary Yousuf Nasim Khokhar, Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah and Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mahar, among others, also attended the meeting.

Rashid meets DG Rangers

Separately, Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry called on Rashid Ahmed at the Rangers Headquarters in Karachi, Radio Pakistan reported.

The law and order situation in Sindh was discussed during the meeting, where Rashid praised the steps taken by the Rangers to maintain law and order in Karachi.

He said Karachi was the backbone of Pakistan's economy and the role of Sindh Rangers in maintaining law and order in the metropolis was commendable.

Other necessary measures shall also be taken to protect the lives and properties of people here, he said, assuring that the federal government would ensure the provision of necessary resources to law enforcement agencies.

The meetings were held a day after Rashid shared a sketchy plan for a broad-based security strategy for Sindh while talking to reporters.

During the media talk, the interior minister clarified that he was not in Karachi to intervene in the affairs of Sindh, saying that law and order was solely a provincial subject and he would take the chief minister into confidence regarding his recent moves.

However, he said in the same breath that any major decision on the subject was the discretionary right of the prime minister.

“The decision would only be of Imran Khan,” he replied to a query about the possible outcome of his visit. “I am here only to meet security agencies that include Rangers and the Frontier Corps. I am also seeing Murad Ali Shah … I will meet all of them but be clear — I am not here to interfere in anyone’s affairs.”