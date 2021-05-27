Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 27, 2021

Pakistan's duty to raise Kashmir issue more vigorously at UN, says UNGA president

Naveed Siddiqui | Dawn.comPublished May 27, 2021 - Updated May 27, 2021 06:27pm
United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir (left) and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi address a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir (left) and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi address a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir (left) and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office on Thursday — Photo courtesy: FO
United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir (left) and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office on Thursday — Photo courtesy: FO
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (right) welcomes United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir at the Foreign Office on Thursday — Photo courtesy: FO
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (right) welcomes United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir at the Foreign Office on Thursday — Photo courtesy: FO
United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir (left) and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office on Thursday — Photo courtesy: FO
United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir (left) and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office on Thursday — Photo courtesy: FO

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir said on Thursday that it was Pakistan's duty to bring the issue of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to the United Nations platform with more vigour.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi after their meeting today, the UNGA president lamented what he said was a lack of large political will for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute compared to the Palestinian issue which had more will behind it.

"I think it is the duty, especially Pakistan's, to bring this [issue] to the United Nation platform more strongly," said Bozkir, adding that he agreed that the Palestinian issue and the Kashmir issue were of the same age.

He called on all parties to refrain from changing the status of Jammu and Kashmir and said a solution was to be found through peaceful means in accordance with the UN charter and UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions as agreed in the Simla Agreement between Pakistan and India.

Addressing the press conference, FM Qureshi said that he had briefed the president on the "dire situation" in Indian-occupied Kashmir and drawn his attention to the similarities between the Palestinian and Kashmir issues. He highlighted the common demands of the people and said both issues had been UNSC agenda items for decades.

"Pay attention. These are international obligations. The UN must play that role of responsibility which is due," stressed the foreign minister.

"The Kashmir dispute is a reality and no one can deny it or remove it from the UNSC agenda."

Speaking about other topics discussed in the meeting, Qureshi said he had also briefed Bozkir on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan's role in its peace process. The president, for his part, said that many countries thought they were important but "some are more important."

He said the solution to the Afghan issue would have regional and global effects therefore "I think what Pakistan is doing together with Turkey and Afghanistan is very important," adding that it was necessary to take the opportunity and "appreciate your efforts and hope that you will come with a success story".

Bozkir also praised Prime Minister Imran Khan and his efforts, particularly the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami initiative, giving voice to the difficulties being faced by countries by debt issues and Pakistan's performance in dealing with Covid-19, which he said was "remarkable" and comparatively much better than other countries. He also hailed FM Qureshi's leadership on the Palestinian issue as important and said he had represented Pakistan in the world "in a very good way".

FM Qureshi in turn thanked the UNGA president for his visit and said: "We always look forward to your coming to Pakistan, you are a friend of Pakistan and in our humble way [...] we will be acknowledging that and recognising your services."

Meeting with foreign minister

Bozkir, who arrived in Islamabad a day earlier, met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday.

The situation in Palestine and occupied Kashmir, the Afghan peace process and matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

Welcoming Bozkir to the FO, FM Qureshi appreciated the UNGA president's efforts in summoning an emergency session of the assembly over the Palestine issue. "The ceasefire was the first step towards halting Israeli atrocities against Palestinians, and there was success on this front," he said.

Read: 'Time to say enough': FM Qureshi asks UNSC to issue call for an end to Israeli violence

The foreign minister also stressed the need to resolve the Palestine and Kashmir issues according to the UN Security Council resolutions.

"Peace in the Middle East will remain elusive without a permanent resolution to the Palestine issue," he said. In the same way, peace can't be established in South Asia without resolving the Kashmir issue, he added.

Commenting on the Afghan peace process, Qureshi said that Pakistan's role as a mediator had been recognised at an international level.

He also appreciated the UNGA president's 'Vaccine for All' initiative and said that getting immunised was necessary to defeat the virus.

According to FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudri, Bozkir reiterated the "UN position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is governed by the UN Charter and relevant UNSC resolutions, calling for a ‘free and impartial’ plebiscite under the UN auspices."

The UNGA president also visited the National Defence University Pakistan and gave a speech on the importance of multilateralism.

Speaking at the university, Bozkir commended the government's measures for social support during the Covid-19 pandemic and its strategy to tackle the pandemic, saying they had produced positive results.

He said the disbursement of emergency cash assistance prior to and during the pandemic to the most vulnerable citizens demonstrated how "developing countries can leapfrog into the digital era to support financial inclusion".

The UNGA president also commended Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the importance of illicit financial flows and praised the "professionalism and dedication" of the Pakistani military and law enforcement agencies serving in the UN's peacekeeping operations

In a press release issued yesterday, the FO had said that Bozkir's visit would lend an opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s active contributions to multilateralism and the central role of the UN in international affairs.

It had added that “Pakistan remains committed to supporting the United Nations General Assembly for the realisation of shared objectives of maintaining international peace and security; economic and social development; promotion and protection of human rights; peaceful settlement of international disputes; and developing friendly relations among nations based on the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, as enshrined in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.”

Bozkir, who is the first Turkish national to preside over the UNGA, had also visited Pakistan in August 2020, before assuming the role of the UNGA head. He is a former diplomat and a senior politician.

Following his 39-year-long diplomatic career in the Turkish foreign service, Bozkir was elected thrice as a member of the Turkish parliament and has served as the chairperson of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee and minister for European Union Affairs.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (26)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Tony
May 27, 2021 02:50pm
Both of them need work so they can justify their job and salaries but really, does anybody with even a tiny sense of reality would add any weight to these meetings & their reporting.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid Ali
May 27, 2021 02:50pm
Volkan Bozkir seems most experienced person.It is time to solve all issues nd problems of international level with the help of him.
Reply Recommend 0
Jahampanah
May 27, 2021 02:54pm
Who let the jokers out?
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail Chacha
May 27, 2021 03:00pm
This Turkish guy is good and charming as usual.
Reply Recommend 0
Gnyan Ray
May 27, 2021 03:24pm
Pakistani love Turkish
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack and Zak/bhaRAT©/Dr. Gonorrhea
May 27, 2021 03:25pm
UNGA president is elected for a reason. He will say the quotation appropriate for that time and get through.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 27, 2021 04:56pm
@Fastrack and Zak/bhaRAT©/Dr. Gonorrhea, UNGA president is elected for a reason. He will say the quotation appropriate for that time and get through. Says one with an identity crisis.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
May 27, 2021 05:00pm
@Tony, Here is the reality - Palestine land grabbing / Gaza large prison - severe lack of human rights and the same goes for Kashmir land grabbing / no human rights - both supported and instigated by India / Israel who happily exchange notes on the subject.
Reply Recommend 0
Palakkadan
May 27, 2021 05:19pm
Maintaining tension with India, Pakistan already lost the opportunity for economic development by diverting scarce resources to defense for the last 70 years. Pakistan is not only in the verge of bankruptcy, but already a bankrupt country. Pakistan should learn the lessons from Bangladesh
Reply Recommend 0
James Khan
May 27, 2021 05:39pm
lol, why not mention Uighur, Balochistan, & Taiwan too
Reply Recommend 0
Faiz
May 27, 2021 05:42pm
When will we put similar effort to fix our internal issues?
Reply Recommend 0
Raman
May 27, 2021 05:42pm
May be Mr. Bozkir is Mr. Qureshi of Turkey! Meaning position without power!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
May 27, 2021 05:42pm
Qureshi ... is the joke of the day today !
Reply Recommend 0
Sree
May 27, 2021 05:51pm
@James Khan, those are being discussed in private conversation.. sorry, we don't have the guts to speak everything in open
Reply Recommend 0
Jalaludhin
May 27, 2021 05:58pm
UN resolution says Pakistan must vacate all of Kashmir and then Kashmir will decide which way to go. But it’s too late to expect Kashmiries to support Pakistan any more. The youth will not.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
May 27, 2021 05:59pm
These 2 issues have been resolved. Pakistan needs to come to terms with the solution in place.
Reply Recommend 0
Ga
May 27, 2021 06:21pm
Palestinians should wear a symbolic yellow star of David that Nazis made Jews wear. This might wake up Europeans and Americans what they are supporting when they back Israel
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 27, 2021 06:29pm
The President of the United Nations General Assembly is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
PakPro
May 27, 2021 06:33pm
It seems like the number of Indian trolls here are going down substantially every day. Covid must be taking care of them it seems.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
May 27, 2021 06:41pm
India must realize the UN. terms of references, announce a time frame to allow and assist UN to hold plebiscite in Kashmir as soon as possible. And no delay or excuses because of Covid-19, the whole world saw the recent election in W.Bengal, the plebiscite practice will be much smaller & easy, than W.Bengal elections. It’s easily doable, do it.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 27, 2021 06:45pm
@Fastrack and Zak/bhaRAT©/Dr. Gonorrhea, Nice to know the four people you get inspired by in your life.
Reply Recommend 0
ecarus
May 27, 2021 06:46pm
By taking onesided position in favour of Pakistan, Mr. Bozkir has lost his impartiality to which he is obliged as a President of UNGA. Therefore, no cerdibility for a honest broker!
Reply Recommend 0
test
May 27, 2021 06:50pm
I hope that under your presidency United Nations will do something for Kashmir and Palestine and that should be not just on papers because action speaks louder then words. Long Live Pakistan Turkey! Pakistan Turkey Zindabad!
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
May 27, 2021 06:56pm
When is the UN sending its troops to free Kashmir and hand it over to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
May 27, 2021 06:58pm
UN needs peacekeeper like the then Brigadier Zia-ul-Haq who led the Palestine pogrom.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
May 27, 2021 06:58pm
Pakistan should now focus on its own internal issues rather than focus on international issues. IK govt should put its own house in order and try to wipe out corruption within his own party and in the country as a whole
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

History restored
27 May 2021

History restored

‘The Court of Lahore’ remains a lesson in Machiavellian politics.
In search of a boom
Updated 27 May 2021

In search of a boom

The needle seems to have moved, even if slightly, on the matter of the Pak-US relationship.
Anti-poor bail
27 May 2021

Anti-poor bail

Our bail regime is antiquated, anti-poor and built on questionable foundations.

Editorial

Sindh’s dacoits
Updated 27 May 2021

Sindh’s dacoits

Law and order cannot be sacrificed to political expediency.
27 May 2021

Assets unfrozen

THE decision of the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands to unfreeze PIA properties Roosevelt Hotel ...
Updated 27 May 2021

Attack on journalist

All this is happening under the watchful eye of a democratically elected state and its law-enforcement apparatus.
Intra-party divisions
Updated 26 May 2021

Intra-party divisions

With PDM dysfunctional and the PML-N hacking away at its own limbs, the opposition appears to be the least of the govt's problems.
26 May 2021

Geneva meeting

THE recent meeting in Geneva between the Pakistani and American national security advisers should give bilateral...
26 May 2021

Women’s inclusion

THE success of the Ehsaas Savings Wallets pilot initiative for 7m of the poorest women registered as Kafaalat...