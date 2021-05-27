Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 27, 2021

Govt remains dedicated to addressing challenges of climate change: PM Imran

Dawn.comPublished May 27, 2021 - Updated May 27, 2021 12:21pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a ceremony in Haripur. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a ceremony in Haripur. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that his government remained dedicated in its endeavour to addresses the challenges of climate change.

Addressing a ceremony in Haripur in connection with the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, the premier said that the initiative originally began in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013. "We remain dedicated to the cause and are trying to improve the environment in different ways."

He said Pakistan will be hosting World Environment Day on June 5. "This is a great honour and acknowledgement of the fact that Pakistan is among a handful of countries trying to reduce the impact of climate change and global warming.

"We are not doing this for show. We are doing this so that we can leave behind a better country for our future generations. The biggest impact of climate change is that it will affect our future generation."

The premier said Pakistan was among the top ten countries most at risk from climate change. "The water in our rivers comes from glaciers. And if the rate at which they are melting continues, we will have to face many issues."

This is also the situation in India, he said, adding that the Ganges River also depended on glaciers.

"So through our efforts, we are trying to slow down the impact of climate change, and we want to leave behind a country for our future generations the way it was when I was growing up."

The Pakistan I grew up in had a lot of forest cover and wildlife while the cities were also manageable, he said. "With time, we caused harm to our cities due to a lack of long-term thinking."

PM Imran said when he first visited Singapore, the river was like a sewerage drain. "Now if you look at it, the river has fish. They have cleaned it up. So it can be reversed. This is what we are trying to do [...] we are trying to restore our environment and wetlands."

Giving the example of Dera Ismail Khan, the prime minister said waterlogged land had been turned into a jungle. "Because of that wildlife and birds have returned to the area. People's livelihoods have also increased," he said, adding that this would also benefit tourism.

The premier concluded his address by stating that on World Environment Day, Pakistan would highlight how it was trying to reverse the impact of climate change.

Pakistan to host World Environment Day this year

In February, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) was informed that Pakistan will host World Environment Day this year to mark the launch of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030.

Environmental issues being faced by Pakistan and initiatives taken to mitigate it will be highlighted. The day will be celebrated across the world through various events and activities under Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen said: “Pakistan has shown real leadership in efforts to restore the country’s forests; we are grateful for their commitment to host World Environment Day 2021 and lead the charge for all nations to restore our damaged ecosystems through the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.”

The theme for the day this year will be ecosystem restoration, with a special focus on creating a good relationship with nature.

The government, in one of the world’s most ambitious afforestation efforts, plans to expand and restore the country’s forests through 10 Billion Tree Tsunami programme spread over five years. The campaign includes restoring mangroves and forests, as well as planting trees in urban settings, including schools, colleges, public parks and greenbelts.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Chrís Dăń
May 27, 2021 12:45pm
Mr Khan see the video on Orangi Town Karachi. And note that Orangi Town is just one pointed out place -the whole country has issues with filth in streers,roads,lanes,outside homes which directly and indirectly is effecting the climate behaviour of the whole country. Go and see our villages- full of toxic stuff for climate behaviour and dangerous for growing up kids.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
May 27, 2021 12:50pm
Please first look at the misery of poor people almost killed by extremely high inflation. You promised in 2018 to contain inflation right after you are elected. Now after 3 years it has become even worse.
Reply Recommend 0
Maverick
May 27, 2021 12:52pm
First pay Attention to law and order situation in Punjab where people are being cut to pieces alive in the very constituency of under training CM. Economy, law and order, corruption all time high, you are disconnected from reality dear PM!
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
May 27, 2021 01:00pm
Excellent!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

History restored
27 May 2021

History restored

‘The Court of Lahore’ remains a lesson in Machiavellian politics.
In search of a boom
Updated 27 May 2021

In search of a boom

The needle seems to have moved, even if slightly, on the matter of the Pak-US relationship.
Anti-poor bail
27 May 2021

Anti-poor bail

Our bail regime is antiquated, anti-poor and built on questionable foundations.

Editorial

Sindh’s dacoits
Updated 27 May 2021

Sindh’s dacoits

Law and order cannot be sacrificed to political expediency.
27 May 2021

Assets unfrozen

THE decision of the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands to unfreeze PIA properties Roosevelt Hotel ...
Updated 27 May 2021

Attack on journalist

IT is a matter of concern that yet another journalist has been attacked in the capital city, which has been ...
Intra-party divisions
Updated 26 May 2021

Intra-party divisions

With PDM dysfunctional and the PML-N hacking away at its own limbs, the opposition appears to be the least of the govt's problems.
26 May 2021

Geneva meeting

THE recent meeting in Geneva between the Pakistani and American national security advisers should give bilateral...
26 May 2021

Women’s inclusion

THE success of the Ehsaas Savings Wallets pilot initiative for 7m of the poorest women registered as Kafaalat...