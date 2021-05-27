Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 27, 2021

US aircraft carrier to support Afghanistan troop pullout

Anwar IqbalPublished May 27, 2021 - Updated May 27, 2021 07:59am
The USS Ronald Reagan will operate in the Middle East for up to four months, according to the Wall Street Journal. — AFP
The USS Ronald Reagan will operate in the Middle East for up to four months, according to the Wall Street Journal. — AFP

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon has decided to move an aircraft carrier from the Asia-Pacific region to the Middle East to support the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The USS Ronald Reagan, the only American aircraft carrier in Asia-Pacific, is currently based in Yokosuka, Japan.

The United States Naval Institute fleet tracker reported on May 22 that after completing its winter maintenance period in Yokosuka, USS Ronald Reagan would start its spring patrol and had left Japan last week.

It will operate in the Middle East for up to four months, WSJ reported.

Mr Biden unveiled plans last month to pull all US and coalition troops out of Afghanistan by Sept 11. Officials had said then they would keep a carrier and its accompanying ships in the area to provide security while the forces move out of Afghanistan.

The Department of Defence said on Monday that it was discussing various options with Afghanistan’s neighbours, including Pakistan, to maintain their access to Kabul even after the withdrawal. The options being discussed with neighbouring states include acquiring “basing facilities”, the Pentagon said.

At a recent congressional hearing, US Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Affairs David F. Helvey told the Senate Armed Services Committee that “Pakistan has allowed us to have overflight and access to be able to support our military presence in Afghanistan”.

But Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri told journalists in Islamabad earlier this week that “there is no US military or air base in Pakistan, nor was any such proposal envisaged. Any speculation on this account is baseless and irresponsible and should be avoided”.

The issue of having access to Afghanistan after the pullout resurfaced at a news briefing on Monday.

“Is there anything that the US is looking for right now from Pakistan in terms of what happens after the (US) withdrawal (from Afghanistan) is complete?” a journalist asked.

“I don’t have any specific updates in terms of the potential for overseas bases there, after our withdrawal. These are obviously diplomatic discussions that are ongoing and are clearly not complete,” Pentagon press secretary John F. Kirby replied.

Published in Dawn, May 27th, 2021

Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

History restored
27 May 2021

History restored

‘The Court of Lahore’ remains a lesson in Machiavellian politics.
In search of a boom
27 May 2021

In search of a boom

The needle seems to have moved, even if slightly, on the matter of the Pak-US relationship.
Anti-poor bail
27 May 2021

Anti-poor bail

Our bail regime is antiquated, anti-poor and built on questionable foundations.

Editorial

27 May 2021

Sindh’s dacoits

EVERY few years, Sindh’s dacoit problem becomes too big to ignore, the violence too egregious to overlook, and the...
27 May 2021

Assets unfrozen

THE decision of the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands to unfreeze PIA properties Roosevelt Hotel ...
27 May 2021

Attack on journalist

IT is a matter of concern that yet another journalist has been attacked in the capital city, which has been ...
Intra-party divisions
Updated 26 May 2021

Intra-party divisions

With PDM dysfunctional and the PML-N hacking away at its own limbs, the opposition appears to be the least of the govt's problems.
26 May 2021

Geneva meeting

THE recent meeting in Geneva between the Pakistani and American national security advisers should give bilateral...
26 May 2021

Women’s inclusion

THE success of the Ehsaas Savings Wallets pilot initiative for 7m of the poorest women registered as Kafaalat...