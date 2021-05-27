Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 27, 2021

TTP commander, 3 other terrorists killed in Quetta: CTD

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentPublished May 27, 2021 - Updated May 27, 2021 07:45am
In this file photo, security forces inspect the Eastern Bypass area in Labour Colony of the Balochistan capital. — Online/File
In this file photo, security forces inspect the Eastern Bypass area in Labour Colony of the Balochistan capital. — Online/File

QUETTA: Four suspected members of a banned extremist outfit, including a commander, were killed in an intelligence-based operation of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Killi Aghbarg area of the provincial capital, officials said on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the CTD said the operation was planned on the basis of intelligence reports about the presence of members of a banned organisation in Killi Aghbarg, a locality on the outskirts of Quetta city, in the early hours of Wednesday.

CTD personnel subsequently cordoned off the area where the hideout of the wanted extremists was located. Upon learning this, the armed members of the banned organisation opened fire on the security officials in a bid to escape from the area.

However, CTD personnel returned fire and in the heavy exchange of fire between the two sides the four alleged terrorists were killed.

“Four terrorists were killed in the operation, including a key commander of banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) identified as Riaz Thekedar,” the CTD spokesman said. The other three men killed in the operation were Fazal-ur-Rehman, Syed Ramzan and Syed Matiullah.

According to the CTD officials, Riaz was a key TTP commander and was involved in terrorist attacks on security forces and an attack on Civil Hospital Quetta in 2016 in which a large number of lawyers and other people were killed.

He was also involved in target killings, motorcycle bomb attacks in Pishin, bank robberies and kidnapping of the son of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Sardar Mustafa Tareen.

However, two terrorists succeeded in escaping from the area, taking the benefit of darkness, said the CTD spokesman. A large cache of arms and ammunition was seized from the militant hideout, he added.

Published in Dawn, May 27th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

History restored
27 May 2021

History restored

‘The Court of Lahore’ remains a lesson in Machiavellian politics.
In search of a boom
27 May 2021

In search of a boom

The needle seems to have moved, even if slightly, on the matter of the Pak-US relationship.
Anti-poor bail
27 May 2021

Anti-poor bail

Our bail regime is antiquated, anti-poor and built on questionable foundations.

Editorial

27 May 2021

Sindh’s dacoits

EVERY few years, Sindh’s dacoit problem becomes too big to ignore, the violence too egregious to overlook, and the...
27 May 2021

Assets unfrozen

THE decision of the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands to unfreeze PIA properties Roosevelt Hotel ...
27 May 2021

Attack on journalist

IT is a matter of concern that yet another journalist has been attacked in the capital city, which has been ...
Intra-party divisions
Updated 26 May 2021

Intra-party divisions

With PDM dysfunctional and the PML-N hacking away at its own limbs, the opposition appears to be the least of the govt's problems.
26 May 2021

Geneva meeting

THE recent meeting in Geneva between the Pakistani and American national security advisers should give bilateral...
26 May 2021

Women’s inclusion

THE success of the Ehsaas Savings Wallets pilot initiative for 7m of the poorest women registered as Kafaalat...