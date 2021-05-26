Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 26, 2021

PSX sets new record of daily traded volume at 1.56 billion shares

Mettis News | Dawn.comPublished May 26, 2021 - Updated May 26, 2021 10:02pm
The capital markets remained positive throughout Wednesday's session as a variety of positive developments increased investors’ risk appetite. — AFP/File
The capital markets remained positive throughout Wednesday's session as a variety of positive developments increased investors’ risk appetite. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday recorded an all-time high daily trading volume, with Planning Minister Asad Umar attributing the development to the market reacting to signs of sustained economic recovery.

The capital markets remained positive throughout today's session as a variety of positive developments increased investors’ risk appetite, registered by a record high traded turnover of 1.56 billion shares.

"New daily traded volume record set on the [PSX]. Today's volume exceeded previous record by 39 per cent," Umar tweeted.

He said it was reflective of the market reacting to "signs of sustained recovery" and "the successful containment of the Covid 3rd wave ... though risk still remains".

In Wednesday's session, WTL carried the lantern of gains for the investors, which added volumes of 707 million shares to the overall trading activity — almost half of the total intraday volume, while achieving a steep gain of 41.23pc in its share price, a closing report by Aba Ali Habib said.

The bullish trend in share prices parked the benchmark KSE-100 index at the 46,812.31 level with a gain of 511.65 points on Wednesday.

The index remained positive throughout the session, touching an intraday high of 46,855.59

Of the 97 traded companies in the KSE-100 index, 77 closed up and 20 closed down. The total volume traded for the benchmark index was 306.27m shares.

Sectors propping up the index were Commercial Banks with 147 points, Technology and Communication with 99 points, Oil & Gas Exploration Companies with 73 points, Textile Composite with 46 points and Food and Personal Care Products with 28 points.

The most points added to the index were by TRG which contributed 72, followed by OGDC with 45 points, PPL with 30, MCB with 29 and BAFL with 28.

Sector wise, the index was let down by Cement with six points, Paper and Board with five points, Tobacco with four points, Glass and Ceramics with three points and Chemical with two points.

The most points taken off the index were by FFC which stripped it of 22 points followed by FCCL with nine points, MLCF with nine points, EPCL with five points and PAKT with four points.

The all-share volume increased by 885.98m to 1,563.36m Shares, while the market cap rose by Rs85.36 billion.

The total number of companies traded was 423 compared to 418 during the previous session. Of the scrips traded, 284 closed up, 125 closed down, and 14 remained unchanged.

The traded value increased by Rs4.83 billion to Rs28.34 billion.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Salman
May 26, 2021 10:06pm
More headache for ppp and pmln goons
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Flying flags
26 May 2021

Flying flags

There are other causes as well — such as the Uighur issue — that should capture the attention of Pakistanis.
Antisemitic charge
Updated 26 May 2021

Antisemitic charge

This is not the right time for Pakistanis to revert to what are wi­­d­e­­­ly seen as anti-semitic tropes and stereotypes.
Supporting Palestine
Updated 25 May 2021

Supporting Palestine

People must pressure their governments to reassess their ties with Israel.

Editorial

Intra-party divisions
Updated 26 May 2021

Intra-party divisions

With PDM dysfunctional and the PML-N hacking away at its own limbs, the opposition appears to be the least of the govt's problems.
26 May 2021

Geneva meeting

THE recent meeting in Geneva between the Pakistani and American national security advisers should give bilateral...
26 May 2021

Women’s inclusion

THE success of the Ehsaas Savings Wallets pilot initiative for 7m of the poorest women registered as Kafaalat...
25 May 2021

Expanding cities

PAKISTAN ranks among the world’s most rapidly urbanising countries. Final census figures show that just under 76m...
25 May 2021

Rebuilding Gaza

AS some semblance of normality returns to Gaza following a ceasefire that ended 11 days of savage Israeli...
Chaudhry Nisar’s return
Updated 25 May 2021

Chaudhry Nisar’s return

It remains unclear what role he could play at this moment and he said so himself that he was not part of any larger game.