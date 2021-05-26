Dawn Logo

SC registrar returns govt review petition against Justice Isa verdict with objections

Haseeb Bhatti | Nasir IqbalPublished May 26, 2021 - Updated May 26, 2021 07:44pm
This file photo shows Justice Qazi Faez Isa.
This file photo shows Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The registrar of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has returned a review petition filed by the government against the apex court's judgement on the review petitions in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

The office returned the application with the objection that a review could not be conducted twice into one case.

In April, Justice Isa won a case which set aside the SC's earlier directive to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to conduct an inquiry into three UK properties in the name of his wife and children.

"Against the order of the majority in the review petitions of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and others dated [April 26], the Federation of Pakistan on [May 25, 2021] preferred a Curative Review Petition on which certain objections were raised by the Office of the Supreme Court," the Ministry of Law and Justice said in a statement.

It said the petition "shall be re-filed in due course of time" in accordance with the law, after addressing the registrar office's objections.

In a dramatic twist in the nearly two-year-long legal saga, the Supreme Court by a majority of six to four had on April 26 overturned its June 19, 2020, majority judgement that required verification and subsequent findings by the tax authorities of three foreign properties in the name of the wife and children of Justice Isa.

The presidential reference against Justice Isa — in line to become the chief justice on September 18, 2023, for 13 months — was already thrown out by the SC as “invalid” in June last year.

The reference filed by the government in May 2019 had alleged that Justice Isa acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in his wealth returns. Through his petition, Justice Isa had pleaded before the court that the powers that be wanted to remove him from his constitutional office by hook or by crook. President Arif Alvi, he had claimed, did not form his own independent opinion before the filing of the reference against him.

Days after its judgement on the review petitions, the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, decided not to proceed any further against Justice Isa in the light of the April 26 10-judge SC verdict, an informed source told Dawn at the time.

Bobby
May 26, 2021 07:28pm
Biggest injustice ever
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
May 26, 2021 07:32pm
The top-two selectors seem to be very serious about not letting Isa become the CJ of this country.
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
May 26, 2021 07:32pm
So, now the Supreme court making itself irrelevant in the eyes of the common people. The Supreme Court is the last line of defense for the separation of powers and for the rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution, but it's not.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 26, 2021 07:34pm
Why not investigate every case of a person owning a 1300 CC and above car, for ascertaining if he has owned it from his/her income justified by his/her net savings after paying all taxes and other living expenses?
Reply Recommend 0
Solomon The King
May 26, 2021 07:34pm
there are many other problems in this country - why only chase justice Isa, the case has brought a lot bad repo to present govt and whoever who has a special interest in seeing the judge convicted
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
May 26, 2021 07:36pm
That’s because the Law Minister does not know the law and the PM is stupid to know anything
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
May 26, 2021 07:39pm
Fix him and his wife as soon as possible
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 26, 2021 07:51pm
The office returned the application with the objection that a review could not be conducted twice into one case. It can if new evidence is found.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 26, 2021 07:51pm
PML N cronies playing games again.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Haseeb Khan
May 26, 2021 08:07pm
This the endorsement on the fact that there are no regulations for Lawmakers and its guardians.
Reply Recommend 0

