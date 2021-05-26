Dawn Logo

Chaudhry Nisar takes oath as MPA almost 3 years after being elected

Adnan SheikhPublished May 26, 2021 - Updated May 26, 2021 07:07pm
Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was administered the oath of office by Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari. — Photo courtesy Ch Nisar Twitter
Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was administered the oath of office by Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari. — Photo courtesy Ch Nisar Twitter

Estranged PML-N leader and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan took oath as member of the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday after the Assembly Secretariat found no stay order against his formally becoming an MPA.

He was administered the oath of office by Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari. Khan entered the Assembly through government chambers.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, he said he would undertake a visit to Lahore again soon during which he would hold detailed talks with media persons. When he was asked which political party he would join, he answered: "I am not going [to any party] yet."

Khan had been elected from Punjab Assembly's constituency PP-10 (Rawalpindi-V) in the 2018 general elections as an independent candidate with a margin of over 34,000 votes, but did not take the oath alleging rigging that led to his defeat in the National Assembly's constituency NA-59 (Rawalpindi-III).

The former interior minister had confirmed his decision to take the oath in a statement on Sunday. The politician from Chakri had said he had made the decision after consulting his constituents.

He had also clarified at the time that taking the oath would not affect his stance or belief (about rigging in the 2018 general election that led to his defeat in the NA constituency).

The decision came in the wake of reports that the federal government is set to promulgate an ordinance within days, de-seating those members of elected houses who have not taken oath of their respective offices within a stipulated time.

Editorial: Chaudhry Nisar is not likely to have decided to return to active politics without a clear plan

Delay in taking oath

Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti had barred Khan from taking oath on Monday on the plea that certain petitions were pending adjudication with the Lahore High Court to bar him from taking the oath after a delay of around three years.

The assembly staff approached Khan on Tuesday, who had expressed his intentions of moving a court of law, and told him that he could take the oath as no stay order had been issued against it by any court.

Once considered second to Nawaz Sharif in the party, Khan had refused to contest the 2018 polls on the PML-N ticket after developing differences with the party chief. The differences ranged from the kind of relations to be maintained with the military establishment to the hegemony of the 'House of Sharif' within the PML-N, as he had publicly refused to accept Maryam Nawaz as the next party chief.

The PML-N distanced itself from Khan's decision to take oath, saying he had parted ways with the party and contested the polls as an independent candidate. The party's Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari said the disgruntled leader's decision was personal, and the party had no hand in the government's efforts to block his bid to take oath.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 26, 2021 07:08pm
Too little, too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
May 26, 2021 07:12pm
A call from PM's boss probably did the trick.
Reply Recommend 0
Swati
May 26, 2021 07:12pm
Such a mockery of democracy! Shame that this one is taking oath after three years. Government money spent on election for his constituency and this person did not serve it for three years should be made liable to pay the election costs!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 26, 2021 07:13pm
So, his ego of not taking oath of a provincial assembly was meaningless in the end!
Reply Recommend 0
Emraan UK
May 26, 2021 07:17pm
Ch Nisar might be the new CM of Punjab in coming days .
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
May 26, 2021 07:21pm
Expecting for watermelon finally this guy got a peanut. He only has influence on his small constituency throughout his career he followed hesitancy to say spade a spade. Never had courage to openly denounce his corrupt colleagues. Hopeless man in current affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Mushtaq Ahmed
May 26, 2021 07:23pm
Another drama will begin.
Reply Recommend 0
Babubhai
May 26, 2021 07:45pm
Looks like he is looking towards SS for support? needs a shoulder to cry on.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 26, 2021 07:55pm
It appears that, Chaudhary Nisar was defeated unexpectedly by Ghulam Sarwar Khan. But due to the cases of fake degree and diplomas of Sarwar in court, Nisar was expecting his disqualification and his position being given to him. But, in 2019, anti-Corruption Establishment(ACE) stated that the diploma was found to be genuine. Following that, the Minister was acquitted in this case, while Nisar left in limbo.
Reply Recommend 0

