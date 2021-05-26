Dawn Logo

Sindh MPA seeks to bring law, making it mandatory for parents to wed off children at 18

Qazi HassanPublished May 26, 2021 - Updated May 26, 2021 05:53pm
The draft of the proposed bill states that parents of an adult who is not being married after turning 18 will have to "submit an undertaking with justified reason of delay before the Deputy Commissioner of the District". — Photo by Faras Ghani/File
The draft of the proposed bill states that parents of an adult who is not being married after turning 18 will have to "submit an undertaking with justified reason of delay before the Deputy Commissioner of the District". — Photo by Faras Ghani/File

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed submitted a draft of "The Sindh Compulsory Marriage Act, 2021" to the Sindh Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday which seeks to make marriage compulsory for people aged 18 years.

The draft of the proposed bill, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, stated that the parents of an adult who is not being married off after turning 18 will have to "submit an undertaking with justified reason of delay before the Deputy Commissioner of the District".

Parents who fail to submit the undertaking would have to pay a fine of Rs500 each, it added.

"This will bring well-being in the society," the objects and reasons section of the draft states.

Rasheed expressed the hope that all Sindh Assembly members — from both the treasury and opposition benches — would help in approving the bill for the "progress, happiness and facilitation of positive pathways" for the youth of the province.

In a video statement released after the submission of the proposed bill, he said that "societal ills, child rapes, immoral activities and crime" were rising in the country.

"To control all of this ... according to the shariat of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Islamic teachings, Muslim males and females have been given the right to marry after attaining puberty or after 18 years of age and fulfilling this is the responsibility of their guardians, especially their parents."

He said that obstacles in the way of marriages such as unemployment and high costs were a "result of distancing from Islamic teachings". If we follow Islamic teachings, a lot of ease and blessings will descend upon the family, he added.

Listing the steps the government could take to make the process of marriage easier, he said there should be a ban on dowry and standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding marriage ceremonies should be added to the bill which he said would "end competition and lead to people adopting simplicity".

Addressing the "obstacle of unemployment", he said the problem was that "society's tendency towards competition had spoiled a lot of legal and correct ways".

"I believe that after 18 years of age, if there is a reason [for not marrying], parents should submit an affidavit along with a commitment of the time the person would be married off," he added.

Comments (25)
Gah Meh
May 26, 2021 05:54pm
I would have laughed out loud if this wasn't so scary. What about people of other religions?
Recommend 0
Gujjar Badshah
May 26, 2021 05:54pm
Seriously ?
Recommend 0
HashBrown®
May 26, 2021 05:55pm
I had to read this article just to make sure the headline wasn't a hoax; sadly, it wasn't.
Recommend 0
Anees
May 26, 2021 05:55pm
What! Is this a joke, how can you dictate such a very personal matter. What if one couldn’t find appropriate match? Would the govt then force them to marry someone. Will the same rule apply to the “Rulers of Sindh” as well ?
Recommend 0
Patriot
May 26, 2021 05:58pm
But, majority 18 year olds are in colleges and universities, dependant on their parents. How will they support their spouses when they themselves are dependant on their parents?
Recommend 0
Brownman
May 26, 2021 05:59pm
Education, job, money seem like valid reasons for the delay.
Recommend 0
Leana
May 26, 2021 06:05pm
Utter nonsense. As if marriage itself is the cure to all ills in society and seena parents duty rather than it being recognised as an institutional form of slavery ,the cause of multiple ills because of the imbalance of power between men & women and lack of independent choice making.
Recommend 0
Najamuddin Ahmad Aalizadeh Azarbaijani
May 26, 2021 06:05pm
Syed Saheb: who will be responsible for the couple's food shelter and education and children's well-being and care.
Recommend 0
Zia
May 26, 2021 06:06pm
What absolute nonsense!! So it's all upto the parents and the young adult can't make decisions on their own on what to do with their life. It's as if all the ills of society he mentioned will magically be resolved by having a partner to "sleep" with
Recommend 0
Rajiv
May 26, 2021 06:12pm
What about the education of girl and boy?? do you think at the age of 18 guy can handle the responsibility of marriage..?? seems like forced marriage upon children..
Recommend 0
Ajo
May 26, 2021 06:14pm
Good one. I fully support it in rich nation like Pakistan where parents are prosperous enough to support newly weds and their offspring
Recommend 0
Amin
May 26, 2021 06:15pm
Excellent, wonderful.
Recommend 0
Rehan
May 26, 2021 06:15pm
Disqualify this MNA. Disgusting, gross idea
Recommend 0
Wolf
May 26, 2021 06:15pm
If any country is in dire need of increase in population, should implement this policy. Otherwise, this proposed policy will multiple the problems that we are already facing because of over population.
Recommend 0
Nadia
May 26, 2021 06:15pm
These Maulanas would stop at nothing to bring disgrace to the nation. There should be a bill in the assembly to disqualify all maulanas from holding a public office.
Recommend 0
N khan
May 26, 2021 06:16pm
How such people get in to Assemblies ?
Recommend 0
Rehan
May 26, 2021 06:16pm
Pakistan will be the first country in the world to do something so draconian if this happened. No wonder pakistan is going back not forward.
Recommend 0
Wolf
May 26, 2021 06:16pm
This member of parliament is out of touch and unscientific.
Recommend 0
Zara
May 26, 2021 06:17pm
What rubbish! who wants to get married and when he/she wants to get married is a person's choice. No state can impose on citizens to get married at particular age. This nation is already facing many troubles for being over populated. Its better to address some serious issues like violence, acid throwing, right to inherit the property, equal opportunities of employment and education etc instead of focusing on such stupid laws to produce more futile generation.
Recommend 0
Nadia
May 26, 2021 06:17pm
The maulanas would stop at nothing to bring disgrace to the nation.I would urge all sane members of the assembly to pass a bill stopping maulanas from running for a public office.
Recommend 0
Wolf
May 26, 2021 06:18pm
Person need to be highly educated with decent job and should be able to support his spouse and aged parents.
Recommend 0
Fearful Force
May 26, 2021 06:18pm
This law will usher in religious piety and will create a better society in Sindh
Recommend 0
Rahim
May 26, 2021 06:21pm
MPA seems desperate to marry girls much younger than him
Recommend 0
Javed
May 26, 2021 06:34pm
This is so stupid, I don’t know if one should laugh or cry.
Recommend 0
N khan
May 26, 2021 06:38pm
Minimum marriage age should be set at 21 years, And this MPA should be kicked out of the Assembly.
Recommend 0

