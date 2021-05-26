'Not answerable to Maryam or Nawaz': Bilawal says stance unchanged

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Wednesday that the PPP was not answerable to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz or PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and that his stance remained unchanged.

Addressing a press conference in Badin, Bilawal was responding to a question from a reporter on Maryam's recent comments that the PPP had not responded to the show cause notice sent to it and had shown her support to comments by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Secretary General Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Abbasi had said on Tuesday that there was no place for the PPP within the opposition alliance until it restored the trust it had betrayed. He said that the PDM had sought a response from the PPP, which Bilawal had torn into pieces. "We had asked for a response. Join together the torn pieces [of the show-cause notice], read it and give us the clarification we had sought," Abbasi had said.

In Wednesday's press conference, the PPP chairman acknowledged that he had torn the show cause notice and there was no change in his stance on the PDM. "We are not answerable to Maryam or Mian Sahab. We are answerable to the PPP and the PPP's workers and we think the real joy will be in doing politics together with the PPP's workers."

Bilawal said that Shehbaz Sharif was the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and the PML-N president, thus the PPP would consider his stance and statements to be official PML-N policy and conduct its politics according to that.

He added that the PPP respected Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Reh­man and the two parties had had a "good relationship and contact". Bilawal said, however, that the PPP was engaging in politics based on its vision, principles, with respect and "we dont change our stance."

He called on those who wanted democracy to flourish, civilian supremacy and actually wanted to oppose Prime Minister Imran Khan to "instead of opposing the PPP, our friends in the opposition should target the government."

Attempt to revive PDM

Shehbaz on Monday had hosted a dinner reception for all mainstream opposition parties In what appeared to be an attempt to revive the PDM.

However, the effort apparently aimed at bringing the PPP back to the multiparty alliance remained ineffective as Bilawal did not attend the dinner though senior leaders of his party did.

Talking to Dawn, PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said the meeting had broken the ice and provided a platform for the opposition leaders to get together and speak to one another. He also said it was not the PDM’s meeting and therefore the PDM issue had not come up for discussion at the event.

Babar said the PPP delegation had assured Shehbaz that the party would support all moves of the joint opposition that would block the way of “anti-people decisions” in the upcoming budget.