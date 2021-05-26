Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 26, 2021

UNGA president arrives in Pakistan on official visit

Naveed SiddiquiPublished May 26, 2021 - Updated May 26, 2021 10:21pm
Volkan Bozkir, who is the first Turkish national to preside over the UNGA, had also visited Pakistan in August 2020, before assuming the role of the UNGA head. — AFP/File
Volkan Bozkir, who is the first Turkish national to preside over the UNGA, had also visited Pakistan in August 2020, before assuming the role of the UNGA head. — AFP/File

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday for an official visit on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

In a tweet, Bozkir said he had arrived in Islamabad after an "important and fruitful" official visit to Bangladesh.

"I look forward to my important meetings tomorrow in Islamabad," he added.

The UNGA president earlier also tweeted about his departure to Pakistan.

He had initially announced his visit to Pakistan in a statement issued last week, ahead of an emergency UNGA session on the Palestine issue.

“I will be received by President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Khan and will also meet Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi,” he had tweeted. “I will give a speech at the National Defence University. I will also meet the UN country team serving in Pakistan.”

During his stay in Pakistan till Friday, the UNGA president will hold detailed talks with Qureshi and other political leaders on a wide range of political and socio-economic issues on the UN agenda, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

He will also deliver a speech on the ‘Importance of Multilateralism’.

The press release said, “The visit of the PGA (president of the General Assembly) would lend an opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s active contributions to multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations in international affairs.”

It added that “Pakistan remains committed to supporting the United Nations General Assembly for the realisation of shared objectives of maintaining international peace and security; economic and social development; promotion and protection of human rights; peaceful settlement of international disputes; and developing friendly relations among nations based on the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, as enshrined in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.”

Bozkir, who is the first Turkish national to preside over the UNGA, had also visited Pakistan in August 2020, before assuming the role of the UNGA head. He is a former diplomat and a senior politician.

Following his 39-year-long diplomatic career in the Turkish foreign service, Bozkir was elected thrice as a member of the Turkish parliament and has served as the chairperson of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee and minister for European Union Affairs.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ashraf
May 26, 2021 02:41pm
Waste of money. He has no power.
Reply Recommend 0
e-Mad
May 26, 2021 02:41pm
all these placations cause Muslim World started to show solidarity to palestine-isreal confict
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 26, 2021 02:42pm
Welcome sir.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 26, 2021 02:54pm
Israel Embassy in Turley since 1949.
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny sins
May 26, 2021 04:20pm
Superpower Pakistan should discuss about loans exemption
Reply Recommend 0
Majid Ali
May 26, 2021 04:39pm
Good to see PGA in Pakistan.His visit will enhance Pakistan's soft image in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 26, 2021 05:51pm
@Ashraf , "Waste of money" What money? Still high on gau cola?
Reply Recommend 0
Babubhai
May 26, 2021 07:21pm
@Ashraf , People who have no idea should either SHUT Up or Put Up Turkish input to OIC and FMSHQ has been tremendous to say the least
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
May 26, 2021 07:32pm
He’s is Erdogan’s man. It’s a title with absolutely no power.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Rehmat
May 26, 2021 07:33pm
Both money and time are wasted to offer him security.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Flying flags
26 May 2021

Flying flags

There are other causes as well — such as the Uighur issue — that should capture the attention of Pakistanis.
Antisemitic charge
Updated 26 May 2021

Antisemitic charge

This is not the right time for Pakistanis to revert to what are wi­­d­e­­­ly seen as anti-semitic tropes and stereotypes.
Supporting Palestine
Updated 25 May 2021

Supporting Palestine

People must pressure their governments to reassess their ties with Israel.

Editorial

Intra-party divisions
Updated 26 May 2021

Intra-party divisions

With PDM dysfunctional and the PML-N hacking away at its own limbs, the opposition appears to be the least of the govt's problems.
26 May 2021

Geneva meeting

THE recent meeting in Geneva between the Pakistani and American national security advisers should give bilateral...
26 May 2021

Women’s inclusion

THE success of the Ehsaas Savings Wallets pilot initiative for 7m of the poorest women registered as Kafaalat...
25 May 2021

Expanding cities

PAKISTAN ranks among the world’s most rapidly urbanising countries. Final census figures show that just under 76m...
25 May 2021

Rebuilding Gaza

AS some semblance of normality returns to Gaza following a ceasefire that ended 11 days of savage Israeli...
Chaudhry Nisar’s return
Updated 25 May 2021

Chaudhry Nisar’s return

It remains unclear what role he could play at this moment and he said so himself that he was not part of any larger game.