Covid vaccine registration to open for citizens aged 19 and above from tomorrow

Dawn.comPublished May 26, 2021 - Updated May 26, 2021 12:30pm
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Covid-19 vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30. — Reuters/File
Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar announced on Wednesday that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided to start the registration of persons aged 19 and above for vaccination against the coronavirus.

He tweeted that the registration would start from tomorrow (Thursday).

“So now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for Covid vaccination,” the minister said in the tweet.

More to follow.

