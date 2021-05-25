Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 25, 2021

PM Imran directs interior minister to visit Sindh, prepare strategy to deal with rising crime in province

Dawn.comPublished May 25, 2021 - Updated May 25, 2021 07:56pm
In this file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a cheque distribution ceremony under the Kamyab Jawan Programme in Sukkur. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid to visit Sindh and prepare a strategy to deal with the worsening law and order situation in the province after meeting law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

The interior minister would present a report to the premier on his return.

This was shared by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry who said the decision was taken after Prime Minister Imran held a detailed discussion with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on the province's situation.

"Both of them informed the prime minister about their 'grave concerns' regarding the maladministration, law and order situation and rising crime in Sindh," he tweeted.

Shikarpur operation

The ministers' concerns come days after at least four people, including two policemen, were killed in an anti-bandit operation in Shikarpur. A day later, police arrested a tribal chief — Sardar Tegho Khan Teghani — along with his two sons in Karachi on charges of patronising kidnappers in the district.

The arrests were made after a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at Napur Kot police station in Shikarpur against nominated kidnappers on charges of terrorism and murder of three police personnel during the operation on May 23.

The FIR lodged on behalf of the state alleged that Sardar Teghani and his two sons were "patronising kidnappers" in his native area of Garhi Tegho.

It said contingents of police conducted a raid in Garhi Tegho for the recovery of two kidnapped persons, Inayatullah and Naqeebullah Pathan, when the nominated kidnappers attacked chained police armoured personnel carrier (APC) with rockets, resulting in the deaths of three policemen.

Police admitted that after coming under attack, the APC could not move and other policemen had to rescue the policemen in the vehicle.

Reports said that the bandits had recently kidnapped eight people and kept them in the riverine area of Garhi Tegho. Four of them were released by the bandits on Saturday night.

Police launched the operation on Sunday along with an APC but bandits fired shots of anti-aircraft guns at the vehicle from close range. This damaged the APC and killed the four people, including two policemen, present inside the APC.

On Monday, the Sindh government agreed to launch a grand operation against criminals in Shikarpur's katcha area with the assistance of the military and Rangers.

Sindh Minister for Mines and Minerals Mir Shabbir Bijarani in a statement said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had granted permission for the military operation.

The dacoits possessed modern weapons while Sindh police had traditional weapons, he added.

Pakistani
May 25, 2021 08:02pm
In order to get rid of the crime, need to get rid of Peoples Party
Reply Recommend 0
Jalbani Baloch
May 25, 2021 08:05pm
The law & order situation is worsening in the province of Sindh. Karachi witnesses rise in street crime while other cities of Sindh, especially Larkana, Shikarpur & Jacobabad are in the grip of tribal feuds and ruckus created by dacoits. Recently, some police officers were killed by dacoits in Shikarpur. The Govt. of Sindh has utterly failed to maintain peace, therefore, it is high time to engage para-military forces to bring peace and tranquility in the whole province of Sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Hussain Jatoi
May 25, 2021 08:20pm
The federal government must take it seriously, not just get attention politically because Sindh has become a nogo area for several years especially the Kacha areas of Sindh. There is no rule of law and also police and politician behind many illegal activities. I don't think so Sindh government take it seriously.
Reply Recommend 0
Shamshad
May 25, 2021 08:24pm
Good decision need governor rule due to corruption and lawlessness, people are dying due to tribal war ,police cannot control dacoit attacking police and SHO keeping private guard for safety, attack and snatching of car from assistant advocate general in Karachi ,increased in street crimes and recently attack by PPP minister on fellow member in assembly and giving threat of attacking his house and killing of family
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 25, 2021 08:40pm
How can you stop the crime which feeds many in PPP government?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
May 25, 2021 08:40pm
I’m glad federal government is stepping in. No hope from Sindh government. Their own MPAs and MNAs are the ones patronizing criminals.
Reply Recommend 0
Derek Miller
May 25, 2021 08:54pm
Government of Sindh aka Bilawal Zadari are not interested in improving the lives of people in the province Sadly only interested in their back pocket and how they can loot the province of all its resources to feed their appetite for greed and power
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Khan
May 25, 2021 09:01pm
Karachi daily dealing with Tanker mafia, Land mafia, street crime, load shedding, corrupt police and top of that ppp bad governess.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hafeez Imran
May 25, 2021 09:02pm
Civilians having Rocket launchers, anti - aircraft guns and heavy arms to attack an APPC and kill/kidnap policemen proof of the great governance and security cover by the Sindh government they deserve kudos and 25 years more of looting and corruption. Hats off to the wise and educated pole who vote for them
Reply Recommend 0

